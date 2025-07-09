Viral Video Captures Ooni of Ife's Reaction After Meeting His Longtime Friend in Public
A video showed the reaction of revered monarch, Ooni of Ife when he recognised his longtime friend in a crowd.
Source: Legit.ng
