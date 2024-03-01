A man who appears to have attempted to link his BVN and NIN to his accounts has shared his experience

He made a post on X comparing the linking systems used by Zenith Bank and GTB, saying that Zenith is much simpler

He said the website for GTB NIN/BVN linkage sent an error message at the last leg of the process, but Zenith Bnak's USSD method went smoothly

A man has shared his experience after trying to link bank accounts to BVN and NIN using methods provided by GTB and Zenith Bank.

Bank customers in Nigeria are required to link their Biometric Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN) to their bank accounts.

The man said the process was seemless with Zenith Bank. Photo credit: X/@kunledee and NIMC.

While some banks have asked their customers to visit their branches for the exercise, others provided online means of linking BVN and NIN to accounts.

A Nigerian man Kunle Dee shared a post on X, saying the process was simple using the USSD code provided by Zenith Bank.

Kunle said the self-service link provided by GTB sent an error code after the last step of the process.

See his post below:

Reactions to BVN/NIN linking methods

@lance458 said:

"First Bank and Polaris Bank Ltd do not even have a digital way of doing it."

@kunledee said:

"Heard for UBA, you need to write a letter."

@seyidoxa said:

"I was able to submit the form for GTB. I hope they get to act on it. Perhaps you didn’t generate the captcha image before submitting it."

@lekeleke1

"Honestly, I was at GTB yesterday and today, and no headway. The so called number one needs to dial to generate a code isn't working and you get charged N20 at each trial. Such rubbish and time wasting."

@aytaiwo said:

"Spent less than 20 minutes at Zenith yesterday for linking."

How to link BVN/NIN to bank account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian banks are keen on ensuring that all their esteemed customers comply with the regulatory mandate to link their BVN and NIN to their accounts.

The initiative is to enhance the security of banking operations and ensure compliance with national regulatory requirements.

The step-by-step process will help customers in minimising the risk of identity theft, fraudulent transactions, and unauthorised access to your bank account.

