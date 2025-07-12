Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha was spotted dancing with children on a large farm land

The 1994 AFCON winner and former French star Didier Domi paid a memorable visit to Rwanda, as part of the ongoing Visit Rwanda and Paris Saint-Germain

Both football players visited the Volcanoes National Park to see gorillas located in northwestern Rwanda

Austin Okocha has been basking in the euphoria of Paris Saint-Germain since their triumph over Inter Milan in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final.

The Super Eagles legend graced the matches of Les Parisiens before their Champions League victory.

The 51-year-old became Africa's most expensive player after signing for the Ligue 1 giants for €12.4 million in 1998 from Fenerbahce.

Former PSG stars Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Didier Domi visit Rwanda.

Okocha, Domi visit Gorilla Mountain

Two-time BBC Player of the Year, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, paid a five-day visit to Rwanda as part of the Visit Rwanda campaign.

According to RDB, the African icon was welcomed by the Rwandan Development Board alongside Didier Domi, a former France U21 star.

The visit of the football stars reflects Rwanda's growing appeal as a destination for authentic experiences, responsible tourism, and warm hospitality.

The former Super Eagles captain paid his tributes to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Okocha started his adventure by visiting the Nyungwe National Park, a culinary stop in Musanze, and a mountain gorilla trekking experience in the Volcanoes National Park, per BSN.

The Bolton legend was excited to mingle with the guide while telling his former teammate to keep quiet, not to distract the gorillas. He said:

"Good morning, we are heading to Volcanoes National Park to see the gorillas."

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha dances with locals at the Volcanoes National Park during his visit to Rwanda.

Okocha dances with locals

Austin Jay Jay Okocha was excited about his experience at the Volcanoes National Park.

The former PSG midfielder took his time to dance with some of the children while holding a stick.

Okocha was applauded by the staff of Visit Rwanda for his dancing steps with the locals.

Fans react

official_jj10 said:

"TGIF happiness is free sharing ❤️around the globe #Blessed🙏."

nicho_hayter_ wrote:

"Sorry they really dance better than you my friend 😂😉."

ask_me_about_gorilla_treeking added:

"Thank you so much for visiting Rwanda 🇷🇼 ❤️@Jay Jay."

gorillastrekkinginrwand said:

"Thank for visiting rwanda 🦍🇷🇼🇷🇼."

fadabenco wrote:

"@official_jj10 The legend I want see more of you in this display because truly happiness is Free ❤️."

Phatill added:

"Nobody is enjoying life after football like JJ Okocha."

EPL legends flock Okocha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, and Owen Hargreaves were all visibly awestruck by Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha, who was in attendance at the Champions League final, involving PSG and Inter Milan.

The Nigerian icon, a former PSG star, was in Munich to witness his old club secure their first-ever Champions League title with an incredible 5-0 victory.

The TNT Sports pundits, who shared the Premier League stage with Okocha during their playing days, eagerly snapped photos with him after the game.

