Asisat Oshoala Emotionally Says Goodbye to Barcelona Club: “Will Forever Be Grateful for the Love”
- Nigerian football star and Barcelona women's team striker Asisat Oshoala declared her departure from the renowned international club
- In an emotionally charged message, the award-winning striker shared her sentiments with fans and followers
- Oshoala bid farewell to the city of Barcelona, expressing gratitude for it being her home for over 5 years
Nigerian professional footballer and Barcelona female striker Asisat Oshoala has officially announced her exit from the international club.
The award-winning striker broke down with an emotional speech she delivered online to her fans and followers who have been with her on this journey for 5 years.
Oshoala expressed a heartfelt farewell to the city of Barcelona for being her home over these past years and reflected on the honour and privilege of being a representative of the Spanish club.
She ended her statement by noting that Barca will forever be a huge part of her history as she embarks on a new journey.
"To my beloved @fcbfemeni,
"As I bid farewell to this incredible team and the city that has been my home for the past 5 years, I am filled with mixed emotions. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to wear the @fcbfemeni jersey and represent this prestigious club.
"Since joining the team in 2019, I have had the opportunity to be a part of some of the most memorable moments in the club's history. Together, we have lifted several trophies and these achievements are a testament to hard work, dedication and I feel privileged to have been a part of this team.
"But beyond the trophies and accolades, what I will cherish most are the relationships I have built with some of my teammates, coaches, staff and the amazing fans. You have become my family and I will forever be grateful for the love and support you have shown me.
"As I embark on a new journey, I want you to know that @fcbfemeni will always hold a special place in my heart. I will carry with me the memories, lessons and friendships that I have gained during my time here.
"Thank you for everything @fcbfemeni , You have given me more than I could have ever imagined and I will always be a proud representative of this incredible club.
"With love and gratitude, Asisat Lamina Oshoala."
See her post below
Reactions trail Asisat Oshoala's announcement on Barcelona
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
fridolinarolfo:
"You will be missed Zee."
timiagbaje:
"Agba baller, anywhere you go till the wheels fall off, we mount with you."
rayhoneyay:
"This is lovely ❤️❤️❤️ and going with you to your next destination."
_zeeez_1:
"asisat miiiiiiiiii ❤️❤️❤️ anywhere u go we Dey with you."
mariselle4:
"Thank you for representing us so well . On to the next big THING and i'm with you all the way ."
Asisat Oshoala whines waist to Igbo music
Legit.ng earlier reported a clip of Asisat Oshoala wowing netizens with lovely dance steps as she vibes to Igbo music.
The football star was seen in a viral TikTok video dancing happily while trying to balance a plastic bottle placed on her head.
Oshoala whined her waist as she tried to keep up with the beat of the native song.
