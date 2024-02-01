Nigerian football star and Barcelona women's team striker Asisat Oshoala declared her departure from the renowned international club

In an emotionally charged message, the award-winning striker shared her sentiments with fans and followers

Oshoala bid farewell to the city of Barcelona, expressing gratitude for it being her home for over 5 years

Nigerian professional footballer and Barcelona female striker Asisat Oshoala has officially announced her exit from the international club.

The award-winning striker broke down with an emotional speech she delivered online to her fans and followers who have been with her on this journey for 5 years.

Asisat Oshoala announces departure from Barcelona club. Credit: @asisat_oshoala

Source: Instagram

Oshoala expressed a heartfelt farewell to the city of Barcelona for being her home over these past years and reflected on the honour and privilege of being a representative of the Spanish club.

She ended her statement by noting that Barca will forever be a huge part of her history as she embarks on a new journey.

"To my beloved @fcbfemeni,

"As I bid farewell to this incredible team and the city that has been my home for the past 5 years, I am filled with mixed emotions. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to wear the @fcbfemeni jersey and represent this prestigious club.

"Since joining the team in 2019, I have had the opportunity to be a part of some of the most memorable moments in the club's history. Together, we have lifted several trophies and these achievements are a testament to hard work, dedication and I feel privileged to have been a part of this team.

"But beyond the trophies and accolades, what I will cherish most are the relationships I have built with some of my teammates, coaches, staff and the amazing fans. You have become my family and I will forever be grateful for the love and support you have shown me.

"As I embark on a new journey, I want you to know that @fcbfemeni will always hold a special place in my heart. I will carry with me the memories, lessons and friendships that I have gained during my time here.

"Thank you for everything @fcbfemeni , You have given me more than I could have ever imagined and I will always be a proud representative of this incredible club.

"With love and gratitude, Asisat Lamina Oshoala."

Reactions trail Asisat Oshoala's announcement on Barcelona

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fridolinarolfo:

"You will be missed Zee."

timiagbaje:

"Agba baller, anywhere you go till the wheels fall off, we mount with you."

rayhoneyay:

"This is lovely ❤️❤️❤️ and going with you to your next destination."

_zeeez_1:

"asisat miiiiiiiiii ❤️❤️❤️ anywhere u go we Dey with you."

mariselle4:

"Thank you for representing us so well . On to the next big THING and i'm with you all the way ."

