A video of some Super Falcons players having a nice time in a club has sent social media users into a frenzy

One of the players, Uchenna, shared a video giving a sneak peek of how their time at the club went

Many people gushed over how beautiful they looked as they identified their favourite female players

Nigerians have gushed over a video of some Super Falcons stars partying hard at a club.

Uchenna Grace Kanu, Racing Louisville club forward, excitedly took to TikTok to share the video.

It is not clear if their club outing was before their game against Cameroon or after it.

In the clip, players Michelle Alozie and Asisat Oshoala were spotted. The ladies seemed to be having so much fun as they made faces for the camera.

According to Uchenna, they clubbed at Eko Hotel and Suites. Many men hailed Alozie in particular.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the club clip

skilo_swtboi said:

"All work and no play makes John a dull boy."

WEALTH said:

"See my crush Alozie Uchenna tell her pls."

John Kelvin997 said:

"Una don spoil my black melatonin chocolate malata."

Bright chimezie said:

"Enjoy your and be safe, l love you so much."

IamLuchi said:

"I love you so much my sister you're doing well ❤️ more wins this year."

DinoOfficial01 said:

"Be careful of what you eat or drink, maka FIFA wahala, enjoy n be safe."

ZAzaNation said:

"My wife you go club and you no inform me I love you so much."

C C AUTOS1 said:

"I love the way you enjoy yourself. More Grace and more life nne. More blessings."

Video of Super Falcons players' room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an emerging video had shown the disorganised room occupied by some Super Falcons' players.

Alozie, rumoured to be dating BBN's Neo, was not camera shy despite the unpreparedness of the situation and gave a shoutout to her potential viewers.

One of the Super Falcons players, Uchenna, who made the video, then showed around the room, showcasing how unkempt it looked with clothes scattered on the floor.

