Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Super Falcons Take Lead Against Cameroon
Football

BREAKING: Super Falcons Take Lead Against Cameroon

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

FCT, Abuja - Super Falcons of Nigeria has taken the lead against the Cameroonian female national team.

Esther Okoronkwo breaks the deadlock to hand Nigeria the early lead from a goalmouth scramble in the 14th minute.

Super Falcons take lead against Cameroon
Esther Okoronkwo gives Super Falcons the lead in the 14th minute Photo credit: Robert Cianflone
Source: Getty Images

This was disclosed via the Super Falcons X page (formerly known as Twitter) @NGSuper_Falcons

The match is ongoing at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel