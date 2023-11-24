Nigerian international footballer Asisat Oshoala displayed her anger at her followers, always coming to her DMs for financial assistance

The female striker addressed flooding her inbox with appeals, citing reasons ranging from childbirth expenses to the cost of their weddings

Asisat's outcry, however, went around online as concerned netizens voiced their support for her firm stance

Nigerian professional footballer and Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala has warned fans not to overwhelm her direct messages (DMs) with requests for financial support.

The football player sent a warning on her Snapchat account to those who constantly messaged her for financial assistance, citing reasons like their wife giving birth or wedding finances.

Asisat noted that although she likes to support and help her fans, there are some alms she wouldn't condone.

"While I enjoy having fun here, there are certain things that should be common sense. I help a lot of people here, but there are situations I won't condone or support, such as 'MY WIFE JUST GAVE BIRTH,' 'I WANT TO HAVE A WEDDING,' and so on. Use your common sense. Set your priorities right!!" She noted.

Several people responded positively to her warning.

"Nigerians like awoof eh…“my wife just born“ u get preeq to give woman belle when you no get money to take care of the baby."

"This kind of neck pressing requests for money from someone working hard to earn money can be so frustrating and stressful."

"Nothing annoys me more than “my wife just born, you think i don’t like to have kids too?"

"She's very right. It really surprises me when people ask for money under such guise..."

"If u have still send, but this mentality from us should be put off, she is not owing u, know this and have peace, Darling don't worry i will stop them, abeg u fit send me 2k there make i use stop them ok."

"U wey born no sabi say u go take care of the pikin? Lmao!Some people ehn."

Oshoala dances to Igbo music

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Asisat Oshoaka was recorded dancing to Igbo music.

The 28-year-old scored the winning goal on Thursday in Nigeria's 3-2 victory over Australia at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup after being introduced in the 64th minute.

In a TikTok video shared by Uchenna Kanu, Racing Louisville FC, Kentucky USA footballer, Asisat was walking with some women of the Super Falcons team when they began to dance on the road while walking.

