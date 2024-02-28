Asisat Lamina Oshoala, Bay FC's new signing, has shed light on some interesting things about her life

The Super Falcons forward opened up about her favourite colour, religion and her relationship status

While some people focused on what they tagged an English blunder, fans of the player commended her

Six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala got people talking as she shared some personal information online.

In an interview with her new club, Bay FC of the US, Oshoala reiterated her religion, adding that she is the second born in her family.

Asisat Oshoala said her favourite colour is pink. Photo Credit: TikTok/@wearebayfc, @asisat_oshoala

Source: Instagram

The player, who was part of the Super Falcons' win against Cameroon on Monday, stated that she is single and burst into laughter.

Oshoala also opened up about her favourite colour. She said:

"Everyone knows I am a Muslim. I am the second born in my family. I have got a senior brother. What again? I am single. And, what more? My best colour is pink. This is why I have this (rubbing her pink hairdo)."

The TikTok clip has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

People hailed Asisat Oshoala

KUNLEADE007 said:

"Don't mind English teachers jare ,see myself dey single as guy am a Muslim and I got senior sister am 3rd born and am terribly SINGLE GUY OOOO."

lurd vado said:

"Nobody is taking about the mic that fell after she said she's single."

Sensei Uche said:

"Congratulations Asisat Oshoala more wins with Bay fc."

zugs with the books said:

"If too say Azizat no get money and fame, some people for don come for her .hmm. it is well. love you sis."

Arogundade Sulema402 said:

"She spoke correct English. nothing like elder brother is senior brother and elder sister."

Manager said:

"I like the first sentence. I dont know she's a Muslim."

imagination said:

"That laugh after "I'm single"....pray she finds her own person soon."

Oshoala tackles fans over her jersey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Asisat Oshoala had tackled some fans trying to grab her jersey.

Asisat, who recently left the Barcelona Femeni team, got close to the metal fence as she interacted with some fans when a drama unfolded.

