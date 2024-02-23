An event featuring elderly people lip-syncing to classic tunes has gained massive attention on TikTok

The video showed two women and a man singing along with gusto to an old-fashioned song

The man, who seemed to enjoy the song the most, expressed his strong feelings every time he mouthed the lyrics

A captivating video of senior citizens performing a lip-sync show to nostalgic songs captured the hearts of many TikTok users.

The clip featured two lively ladies and a cheerful gentleman who sang along with enthusiasm and flair to a retro tune.

They were so happy. Photo credit: @lord_atm/TikTok

The gentleman, who appeared to be having the most fun, conveyed his deep passion and emotion for the song every time he mimicked the words.

In a video shared by @lord_atm, the event was a delightful display of the elders’ musical talent and spirit.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bright Future817 said:

“Me in my 70s when the dj play Zazu & Bor oyinmo by young du.”

Ashlex vivian reacted:

“They are living their best lives.”

Onimisi wrote:

“God give me grace to be energetic and sOund health to be able to sing 2baba at my 70s una try.”

NikeBata:

“Old school songs,the real and meaningful music.”

Waieyjoe Pasu:

“Shayo don enter body.”

User125O021743170:

“I am loving them. Happiness is a choice. We all deserve to be happy.”

Lolajoy:

“Your both parents alive youU will know what it's means to be young at heart. I rate them 10/10.”

Bodi2006:

“I love their energy, God bless them, this is the music they grew up with.”

