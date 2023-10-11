A video of an old couple having fun and dancing while they record the moment has caught attention online

The man who shared a unique bond with his wife played with her in the living room with a big smile on their faces

The man was also seen having a chit-chat while on his knees, even though his wife was resting on a couch

A Nigerian daughter has captured the moment her parents were having romantic moments.

The father, who appeared to be smitten by her old wife, was trying to get his attention for a dance.

Couple display love for each other. Photo credit: TikTok/@afrobumm

Source: TikTok

She obliged, and then they danced weirdly, showing off the moves they knew how.She obliged, and then they danced weirdly, showing off the moves they knew how.

The love between the couple was not in question as they could also be seen having deep conversation with the husband on his knees and their wife resting on the couch.

The video was able to succinctly capture the bond between the Nigerian couple who are still together after many years.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

June jones reacted:

"Face your work joor he stand for your front."

Havilah said:

"People wey no get broken home no know wetin God do for them."

Mires wrote:

"Na indoor my papa de always beg my mama. He go come outside with pride like say he no beg."

ABalogun commented:

"Those of us that didn't see such chemistry, let us have it in our marriages. Children seeing healthy vibe is a mUst."

Gawjus meena:

"And the mom acting like she won't forgive him."

Peace Luona:

"E advice U nor mean say e go follow the advice."

Vivian Elon:

"He's the man he's suppose to beg he didn't lie."

Ola 19:

"Forget That One JorWatyn I Wun Do As How."

Old woman and her husband walk hand in hand on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shows an old couple who are still passionately in love with each other after many years.

In the video shared on TikTok by a user named @rollybobo7, the couple were seen walking hand in hand on the road.

They looked like they did not want to leave each other behind as they held hands tightly like a young couple.

Source: Legit.ng