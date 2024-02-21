A Nigerian man who had booked a hotel room for his father to enjoy true comfort and relaxation went viral

The footage showed the son guiding his father into the establishment, with the elder man clutching the access card

It seemed it was his first time using a card to unlock a hotel room, and his comical reaction gained attention

A thoughtful Nigerian son decided to treat his father to a taste of luxury and serenity by booking him into a plush hotel.

The viral video chronicles their journey as the son, with a beaming smile, ushers his father through the grandiose lobby of the hotel, an ambiance of opulence enveloping them.

The man was excited. Photo credit: @iroko_bass/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The father, a man who seemed to have spent a lifetime embracing simpler joys, was handed a sleek, electronic key card — a novel encounter for him.

With tentative fingers, he approached the door to his room, a symbol of modernity and comfort. The anticipation was palpable as he slid the card into the slot, his eyes widening in amazement when the lock clicked open, a gateway to a world of indulgence.

His reaction as shared by @iroko_bass was nothing short of delightful; a mixture of surprise and childlike wonder painted across his face.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pive:

“Nno go arrange one shima for am U.”

Success obinna:

“My guy yoU no try forgive your father one girl.”

Mc HolyParrot:

“Lost mine few days ago.”

Olayinkaogunnirany:

“Life will be better than this papa.”

Sabinus saboc001:

“He come mistakenly forget how to open the door from inside.”

Godstime:

“Those people buying mama houses and cars where are you guys mumu people see as him father day happy small prayer this guy go make am in life.”

Sire Bills:

“Exactly what I'll have done for my Dad and bought his dream car, but he's gone to meet with his maker. may God bless you bro for making him happy.”

Ella:

“Pops na guy man tey tey.”

Kutthroat Bill:

“May all parents enjoy the fruits of they labour.”

Bubu Kenny:

“Man dey flex. This was beautiful to watch.”

Emelie:

“Nice keep creating great memories.”

Source: Legit.ng