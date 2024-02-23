A heartwarming TikTok video of a couple celebrating their first child after 20 years of marriage has gone viral

The video showed the wife, who was overjoyed, showing her newborn baby, who was peacefully sleeping in a bed

The husband, who had waited for 20 years to finally see his own child, also appeared in the clip

A heartwarming TikTok video of a couple celebrating their first child after 20 years of marriage has gone viral on TikTok.

The video showed the wife, who was overjoyed, panning the camera towards her, who was peacefully sleeping in a bed.

It was a proud moment for the husband. Photo credit: @ryanmum34/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The husband, who had waited for 20 years to finally see his own child, also appeared in the clip with a proud and satisfied expression.

The man could be seen sitting in the same place with his wife and baby. The video, shared by @ryanmum34 has received thousands of likes and comments from touched and congratulatory viewers, who praised the couple for their perseverance and faith.

Some also shared their own stories of overcoming infertility and having children. The video was a beautiful testament to the power of love and hope.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Trishia said:

“This means there's hope for my auntie. Congratulations Ma.”

Luis smith wrote:

“Baba go run DNA oo.”

Ryan's mum responded:

“Go back to that video look the face of the man and the baby you will see the lookalike. then tell your useless father to go and run DNA tests on you.”

Kwakye837 wrote:

“Congratulations I tap from this blessing for my wife 8years no issUes God remember my family too.”

Shalom NWA:

“Congratulations to you dear God will do it again.”

Da.phavvy:

“God is a miraculous God congratulations ur home is blessed forever.”

Singlegurlh00:

“Jesus baba don born.”

Nigerian woman gives birth after 46 years of waiting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Months ago, a grateful woman expressed her gratitude to God as she welcomed a baby after 50 years.

In the same vein, a couple rejoiced as they got blessed with quadruplets after about seven years.

Legit.ng in this article shares the stories of three couples blessed with kids after years of waiting.

Source: Legit.ng