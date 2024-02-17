Global site navigation

"I Have an Oversupply": Woman Begins Donating Breast Milk to Premature Babies, Video Melts Hearts
People

"I Have an Oversupply": Woman Begins Donating Breast Milk to Premature Babies, Video Melts Hearts

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • A kind-hearted lady, Nicasha, who gives out her excess breast milk to babies has shared her journey with netizens
  • Nicasha said she began her mission to donate breast milk when she noticed that she was producing so much milk
  • Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud Nicasha over her rare act of kindness

Nicasha, a mother who produces excessive breast milk, has taken a bold step to donate over 5000 ounces to premature and fragile babies.

The proud mother with the handle @nicashaplusthree on TikTok said she has no regrets so far but rather feels a great sense of excitement in performing such a huge sacrifice.

Woman says donating her breast milk is a blessing
Woman donates breast milk to premature babies Photo credit: @nicashaplusthree/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Nicasha stores milk in freezer before distribution

Nicasha first went through the screening stage and after she passed and became a verified donor, she kick-started her donation.

The kind woman pumps her milk, packs the liquid in several bags and stores them in a freezer before distributing them around.

She narrated:

"I became a breast milk donor so I can donate my milk to fragile and premature babies. I have an oversupply so I am never out of breast milk to donate. As you can see it's literally falling out of the freezer and I don't mind the time, the dedication and the work to pump and bag and store.
"Breast milk is liquid gold and it makes a huge difference in how premature babies do. Once I passed all my screenings and testings and became an approved breast milk donor, not only was I excited, I decided to donate for this entire breastfeeding journey. I don't know how long it would take but I will truly continue because it is an honour and a blessing."

Reactions as woman donates breast milk

Social media users joined hands to applaud Nicasha for being a blessing.

@miss_moriahlux said:

"How does it feel to be one of Gods favourite, you are blessed!"

@meekameeka05 wrote:

"As a Nicu mom of a Micro Premie (26w 5d) Thank you so much. My baby is now 9 months & thriving because of Angels like you."

@2offensive4you said:

"Wow beautiful. My mom said she breastfed me till 2.5 I used to be so embarassed when she tells people."

@rockyyohh said:

"Whew wish someone like you was nearer to me that donated. I’m strugggglllinngg."

@curlysfrys reacted:

"Amazing. I wish I was an over producer but I don’t even make enough for my kids."

@theemrsmoss added:

"This is beautiful!! Nursing is a full time job and I truly salute you for your donations!"

Watch the video below:

Kind man gives physically challenged stranger wheelchair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nana Aduesi Bonsu, a social media user, has warmed hearts after sharing how a generous man presented a new wheelchair to a physically challenged man.

In a Facebook post, Aduesi Bonsu disclosed that the Good Samaritan met Aminu Yaro along the road and promised to buy him a new wheelchair.

True to his words, the man showed up to deliver a new wheelchair to aid Aminu Yaro's movement and gave him cash as well.

Source: Legit.ng

