A kind-hearted lady, Nicasha, who gives out her excess breast milk to babies has shared her journey with netizens

Nicasha said she began her mission to donate breast milk when she noticed that she was producing so much milk

Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud Nicasha over her rare act of kindness

Nicasha, a mother who produces excessive breast milk, has taken a bold step to donate over 5000 ounces to premature and fragile babies.

The proud mother with the handle @nicashaplusthree on TikTok said she has no regrets so far but rather feels a great sense of excitement in performing such a huge sacrifice.

Woman donates breast milk to premature babies Photo credit: @nicashaplusthree/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nicasha stores milk in freezer before distribution

Nicasha first went through the screening stage and after she passed and became a verified donor, she kick-started her donation.

The kind woman pumps her milk, packs the liquid in several bags and stores them in a freezer before distributing them around.

She narrated:

"I became a breast milk donor so I can donate my milk to fragile and premature babies. I have an oversupply so I am never out of breast milk to donate. As you can see it's literally falling out of the freezer and I don't mind the time, the dedication and the work to pump and bag and store.

"Breast milk is liquid gold and it makes a huge difference in how premature babies do. Once I passed all my screenings and testings and became an approved breast milk donor, not only was I excited, I decided to donate for this entire breastfeeding journey. I don't know how long it would take but I will truly continue because it is an honour and a blessing."

Reactions as woman donates breast milk

Social media users joined hands to applaud Nicasha for being a blessing.

@miss_moriahlux said:

"How does it feel to be one of Gods favourite, you are blessed!"

@meekameeka05 wrote:

"As a Nicu mom of a Micro Premie (26w 5d) Thank you so much. My baby is now 9 months & thriving because of Angels like you."

@2offensive4you said:

"Wow beautiful. My mom said she breastfed me till 2.5 I used to be so embarassed when she tells people."

@rockyyohh said:

"Whew wish someone like you was nearer to me that donated. I’m strugggglllinngg."

@curlysfrys reacted:

"Amazing. I wish I was an over producer but I don’t even make enough for my kids."

@theemrsmoss added:

"This is beautiful!! Nursing is a full time job and I truly salute you for your donations!"

