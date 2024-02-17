"I Have an Oversupply": Woman Begins Donating Breast Milk to Premature Babies, Video Melts Hearts
- A kind-hearted lady, Nicasha, who gives out her excess breast milk to babies has shared her journey with netizens
- Nicasha said she began her mission to donate breast milk when she noticed that she was producing so much milk
- Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud Nicasha over her rare act of kindness
Nicasha, a mother who produces excessive breast milk, has taken a bold step to donate over 5000 ounces to premature and fragile babies.
The proud mother with the handle @nicashaplusthree on TikTok said she has no regrets so far but rather feels a great sense of excitement in performing such a huge sacrifice.
Nicasha stores milk in freezer before distribution
Nicasha first went through the screening stage and after she passed and became a verified donor, she kick-started her donation.
The kind woman pumps her milk, packs the liquid in several bags and stores them in a freezer before distributing them around.
She narrated:
"I became a breast milk donor so I can donate my milk to fragile and premature babies. I have an oversupply so I am never out of breast milk to donate. As you can see it's literally falling out of the freezer and I don't mind the time, the dedication and the work to pump and bag and store.
"Breast milk is liquid gold and it makes a huge difference in how premature babies do. Once I passed all my screenings and testings and became an approved breast milk donor, not only was I excited, I decided to donate for this entire breastfeeding journey. I don't know how long it would take but I will truly continue because it is an honour and a blessing."
Reactions as woman donates breast milk
Social media users joined hands to applaud Nicasha for being a blessing.
@miss_moriahlux said:
"How does it feel to be one of Gods favourite, you are blessed!"
@meekameeka05 wrote:
"As a Nicu mom of a Micro Premie (26w 5d) Thank you so much. My baby is now 9 months & thriving because of Angels like you."
@2offensive4you said:
"Wow beautiful. My mom said she breastfed me till 2.5 I used to be so embarassed when she tells people."
@rockyyohh said:
"Whew wish someone like you was nearer to me that donated. I’m strugggglllinngg."
@curlysfrys reacted:
"Amazing. I wish I was an over producer but I don’t even make enough for my kids."
@theemrsmoss added:
"This is beautiful!! Nursing is a full time job and I truly salute you for your donations!"
Watch the video below:
