Movie producer Stanley Ontop tackled the late Mr Ibu's widow, Stella Marris, after she appeared in a viral video begging for financial assistance to pay her rent and school fees

Stanley wondered why she solicited public funds while pointing out that her husband left 66 million in his bank account, alongside other expensive properties she allegedly sold

The movie producer also defended social media influencer King Mitchy, who interviewed the widow and stated she was only helping vulnerable Nigerians

Nigerian movie producer Stanley Ontop has openly challenged Stella Marris, the widow of late actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, after her viral video with influencer King Mitchy.

In the clip, Stella appealed for help, stating that she could not afford rent, electricity bills or her children’s school fees, which had forced them out of school.

Stanley Ontop demands answers from Mr Ibu's widow, Stella Marris, over 66 million naira allegedly left in her late husband's account. Photo: stanleyontop_blog/realmribu/kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a video shared on Instagram on June 25, Stanley Ontop asked why she was seeking support just two years after her husband’s death.

He claimed Mr Ibu left N66 million in his account and questioned what had happened to the money.

"How can you come out after 2 years since your husband died, and you're asking people to contribute money for you? For what? This man died and left 66 million naira in his bank account. Where is the money? Because even during the burial, they asked you, 'Did you have any money?' You said no."

Stanley Ontop alleged that Stella Okafor withdrew the funds after the burial and also received over N30 million in donations.

"You kept that money until they finished the burial. You go cash out the money, share it with maybe your family and your friends. You use am dey do parties for Farm City.

When they did the burial in Enugu, the money they contributed for you, the money people gave you is more than 30 million naira. Where is the money?"

Mr Ibu's wife faces severe backlash as Stanley Ontop reveals she sold the late actor's properties for millions of naira. Photo: realmribu

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood film producer further accused Mr Ibu's wife of selling properties in Asaba and Enugu, including land worth millions and a house in Askamaya, Lagos, which Mr Ibu had refused to sell when he was ill.

"You sold Mr Ibu's property, land, over 8 plots of land he had in Asaba here for 16 million. You sold Ibu property in Enugu for over 18 million. The house in Askamaya... you sold the property for over 60 million Naira. Where is the money?"

Stanley Ontop dismissed Stella’s claims of hardship, saying she was trying to blackmail Nigerians into donating again.

He also defended King Mitchy, praising her for helping vulnerable people.

"I don't blame King Mitchy. King Mitchy is really helping a lot. She's helping Nigerians who are vulnerable, Nigerians who need help. I'm not going to really say the girl did anything wrong... maybe you people should stop dragging King Mitchy. She's a very nice girl."

Watch the full video below:

Fans react to Stanley Ontop's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users expressed shock and disappointment over the unfolding family drama.

@official_jaysuit:

"When VDM said they should investigate this woman people accused him of hating women. The moment she arrested that Jasmine I knew something was off. It's well."

@iam_thels09:

"Jasmine said this thing that time ooo that she’s money conscious Una drag am"

@chizzyjane042:

"That woman like contribution money pass anything"

@gothic_glam:

"Dem say na legend wife, legend wife no Dey find work🥴"

@glory_smith11:

"But why did they keep quiet when she was selling everything Nawa oh 😪they should’ve spoken up on time"

@ogevibess:

"Make person no make me vex Sha, imagine the audacity say she dey fetch water outside. 😂"

Actor Tenkobo calls out Mr Ibu's widow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood comic actor Fred Ebere, known as Tenkobo, slammed Stella Maris Okafor for dragging her late husband's name in the mud.

He accused the widow of using her late husband's fame to extort the public instead of finding a job to support herself.

The comic star noted that the late actor invested wisely in landed properties before his death and wondered who sold them off.

Source: Legit.ng