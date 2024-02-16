Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham astounded her fans and followers with her recent kindness to a widow of four kids

A trending video saw the filmmaker on an Instagram Live video call where the grieving woman narrated her ordeal

Following that, the Nollywood star requested her account number and pleaded with her fans to support her after she first sent N200k

Nigerian talented actress Toyin Abraham moved many to their emotions with her kind gestures towards a widow.

A viral video saw the filmmaker and the distressed woman on a live Instagram as she narrated how life has been difficult for her since she lost her husband last year.

While on the call, Toyin asked the young woman to drop her account details, which she pinned on her live call after sending N200k to her.

The movie star went on to urge her fans and followers to send money to the account details displayed on her live.

At intervals, the actress would ask the grieving woman to check her balance, as the money people sent kept increasing from N700k, N1m, and N1.5m down to N2.15m.

The widow was speechless on the call, as she kept tearing up at the alerts she was getting.

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham’s live call

officialbukky_majek:

"My mother with the doings GOD bless you and give you long life mummy Ire temi kan bayi. So proud of you."

officialiyebiye:

"This woman is a blessing to us… if you don't believe go and hug transformer."

able_abby:

"Call me insensitive but whatever.. so a man dies and his household crumbles.. Women are just pushing out more babies than they can singlehandedly raise in the absence of a husband. Why does this never change. And men still insist on keeping their wives poor or at low income, forgetting life happens. Why should a family turn to begging and suffering after the demise of a husband in majority of African homes.... Y'all not tired of suffering?"

amokegold2:

"Am among the luck person yesterday mama God will continue to bless you ma."

leemah_omowunmi:

"May God continue to bless you momma you will never lack any good things in life ijmn."

"She is an Angel."

"She is an Angel."

oluwa.khemie:

"Good bless @toyin_abraham, I was on the live yesterday I was shouting and begging for her to pick me cos I wanted to share my own story, but this lady story was too touching I dnt know when I opened my bank account to make transfer, it was small ooo but I was so happy I did it. God bless you all."

