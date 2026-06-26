Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Jubilation as President Declares Public Holiday, "Immense Joy to the Entire Country"
US

Jubilation as President Declares Public Holiday, "Immense Joy to the Entire Country"

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, The Associated Press
3 min read
  • Ecuador celebrated its historic World Cup victory over Germany with a national holiday declared by President Roy Gilchrist Noboa
  • Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata lead Ecuador's comeback, securing a place in the knockout stages after 20 years
  • Ecuador looks forward to facing Mexico after a remarkable performance, advancing to the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with four points

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global sports.

Quito, Ecuador - Ecuador President Daniel Noboa declared Friday, June 26, a public holiday in the country following the national team's come-from-behind win against Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

As reported by ESPN, La Tricolor trailed 1-0 after only two minutes against Group E winners Germany, but goals from Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata earned them a 2-1 triumph on Thursday, June 25, and a spot in the knockout stages for the first time in 20 years.

Read also

CAF sends message to Ghana after draw vs England at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ecuador president, Daniel Noboa, declares a public holiday after team reach World Cup knockout phase
Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa speaks to the media in May 2026 in Washington, USA. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Source: AFP

The monumental win sparked wild, nationwide jubilation, according to Al Jazeera.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

A video of jubilant Ecuador fans celebrating their country's victory is available below via an X post:

Noboa, who attended the game at the MetLife Stadium, subsequently declared Friday, June 26, a public holiday.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Thanks to the players and the coach who, despite the criticism, the insults, and the tough times they went through, managed to bounce back and bring this immense joy to the entire country.
"Tomorrow is a holiday! Long live Ecuador."
“Life is different now. We suffered a lot," said Plata, a 25-year-old winger who scored his ninth international goal. “We suffered too much in the first two matches. We would have liked to secure qualification much earlier, but now we’re going forward more hungry, knowing we have to give it our all.”

Read also

Finidi George gives verdict on African teams at 2026 World Cup after Tunisia disaster

Ecuador’s historic 2-1 comeback win over Germany at the World Cup secured their spot in the Round of 32 and ignited celebrations. The upset triggered street parties across Ecuador, gatherings in the US, and even led the Ecuadorian president to a holiday.
Ecuador's Kevin Rodriguez and Jordy Caicedo celebrate Ecuador's Plata after scoring his side's second goal against Germany during a World Cup match near New York, on June 25. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Source: AFP

Ecuador, which has lost only one of its last 22 games, finished third in Group E with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, headed to a possible matchup with Mexico on Tuesday, June 30, in Mexico City.

A four-time champion already assured of advancement by winning its first two games, Germany will play its round of 32 game Monday, June 29, at Foxborough, Massachusetts, most likely against Paraguay, Australia or Sweden.

A crowd of 80,663 at MetLife Stadium was mostly in Ecuador's yellow on Thursday, June 25.

Ecuadorian forward Kevin Rodríguez said after the triumph:

“We felt at home in all these stadiums."

Read more on World Cup 2026:

Read also

2026 World Cup: Amount Tunisia will earn despite crashing out in the group stage

AI predicts World Cup winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that artificial intelligence (AI) identified three leading teams as favourites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It predicted one team as the most likely champion, while the comments section of the post also highlighted the teams expected to finish second and third.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

The Associated Press avatar

The Associated Press (AP) The Associated Press (AP) is a not-for-profit news agency. The AP operates approximately 240 news bureaus across nearly 100 countries, producing content in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

Tags:
USAFIFA World Cup
Hot:
Pep guardiola Public holiday Deborah merlino Banks Sal vulcano