A Nigerian lady has shared how her admirer took a bold step to make her happy one month after they met

According to the lady, the young man did not like how her room looked, so he decided to repaint the whole place for her

Social media users who came across the video reacted with mixed opinions about the man’s unexpected gesture

A Nigerian lady recounted how an admirer surprised her with a major act of care shortly after they began talking.

She explained that the relationship was still very new when the young man decided to intervene in her living space because he was unhappy with its appearance.

Lady speaks as her admirer repaints her room after one week of meeting. Photo credit: @temidayo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Admirer repaints Nigerian lady's room

The gesture quickly drew attention after she posted footage of the finished work online, and it sparked mixed reactions from internet users who watched the clip.

Identified as @Temidayo on TikTok, the lady stated that only a month had passed since she and the man started getting to know one another when he chose to take the step.

According to her, he disliked the condition of her room and therefore opted to repaint it entirely for her.

She shared the video to show the outcome of the man's effort, and her post revealed how early in their interaction the act occurred.

Lady shares moment her admirer repainted her room. Photo credit: @temidayo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as admirer repaints lady's room

The reactions on TikTok were divided. Some viewers viewed the move as thoughtful and bold, while others questioned the timing and motive behind such a large gesture so soon after meeting.

The debate centred on whether it was appropriate for someone to make extensive changes to another person’s personal space within a short period of acquaintance.

The lady’s update did not provide further detail about the man’s background or about how long the painting took.

It also did not elaborate on what happened between the duo after the room was completed.

The entire focus remained on the admirer’s decision, the reason he gave for it, and the public reaction that followed the video.

@Investor Fred said:

"Very lovely work and trust me he’d get better if yiu can acknowledge his efforts."

@Don_Chizzy said:

"Abeg mak una no vex mak person explain this talking stage stuff gimme."

@Grimz said:

"He didn't just paint the room, he left a message. "we rise by lifting others".

@GTARCHIBUILD said:

"Nothing sweet me pass that we rise by lifting others when he write for the wall."

@RED EYE said:

"The down design was perfect because of the cold wall but the up design come too many plus why una de do talking stage for one month when Una de the same place."

@Ọlọ́hunwà said:

"He did a very great job!! You can tell he’s a professional with the way he hide those water stains."

@Sunnybest ogbonna commented:

"1month talking stage. Me way if e pass dat day I no do again."

@LASTBORN commented:

"Thank you for making it much prettier for us make sure to buy thick bed soon thank you in advance talking stage."

@IYKEVALID7 added:

"And them still regard am as talking stage with all this struggle to impress mama. Dem neva still rate am."

@Muna's life said:

"If I was that guy ehn I'll probably write my name somewhere not where you'd see it easily but somewhere."

@HOME ALONE added:

"1 month talking stage keh E better make I mad yes make them know say I no normal again."

See the post below:

Lady gets N600k from man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her excitement after receiving a large sum of money as a New Year's gift.

In a trending post shared via her official account, she displayed a screenshot of the amount and became emotional.

Source: Legit.ng