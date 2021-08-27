A social media user, Nana Aduesi Bonsu, narrated that a man delivered on his promise by donating a new wheelchair to a physically challenged man

The man first met Aminu Yaro along the road and promised to buy him a new wheelchair

He and his wife presented the new wheelchair and added cash to it for Aminu Yaro

Nana Aduesi Bonsu, a social media user, has warmed hearts after sharing how a generous man presented a new wheelchair to a physically challenged man

In a Facebook post, Aduesi Bonsu disclosed that the Good Samaritan met Aminu Yaro along the road and promised to buy him a new wheelchair.

True to his words, the man showed up to deliver a new wheelchair to aid Aminu Yaro's movement and gave him cash as well.

Narrating the event

''The man saw Aminu Yaro and blessed him with a new wheelchair; he only saw him along the road and promised to buy him a new one. True to his words, he came with the wheelchair; Aminu got additional cash, and the man promised to see him again the next time he visits Kumasi,'' said Aduesi Bonsu in the post.

He continued:

''It was such an emotional scene, where ever this man is, God will bless him and his entire generation, he did this donation with his wife [who was] in the car. I told them I will post this here. God bless you and your wife,'' he added.

Aduesi Bonsu's post warmed hearts, gathering reactions and comments from social media users.

Uplifting remarks

Enoch Oppong said:

''God bless you, sir, may he increase you in all ways. May the Lord help us with this "capacity" to also do the same for others in order to attract your great blessings, Amen.''

Kent Nii Alemawor remarked:

''Beautiful, may God bless me with money to do some.''

Otis Jnr Atta Kusi indicated:

''It was such a beautiful scene to behold. But in fact, I'm so disappointed in the guy. I still saw him using the small old wooden wheel. I think that attracts more customers than the neat wheelchair he was given.''

Another kind stranger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that when an old man, Leonard Bullock, heard passersby say that his house is very ugly and it needs to be torn down, he became very sad.

A young man, Josh Cyganik, who works as an inspector for Union Pacific Railroad in Pendleton, always saw the man seated in front of his house every day for years.

While he was walking past his house that day, he overheard some passersby complaining about the man’s house being too dirty as they said that it is the “ugliest house I’ve ever seen”.

