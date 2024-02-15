A woman has sent social media users into a frenzy over the insects which were found in her television

She said her son told her about it and when she checked for herself, it was a shocking sight to see

A video showing the colony of ants at different parts of the television had people wondering how they got in

A woman has cried out online after finding a colony of ants inside her working television.

According to the white woman, her son raised an alarm about the presence of ants in the TV, which made her take a look.

The image of a woman used here is for illustration purpose and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: Djelics, TikTok/@jacinta.krystel

Source: Getty Images

When she checked it, the woman could not believe her eyes. She wondered how they got into the television.

Sharing a video of her discovery on TikTok, @jacinta.krystel wrote:

"What in earth do I do with this? Ants in the tv!"

Mixed reactions have trailed her video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the ant video

Allywaggles said:

"I had ants build a nest inside my copier, I could watch them through the glass."

Jennnn said:

"I had ants with eggs inside my kids switch and it was causing it to to turn on and off!"

Tara said:

"I would just move. Leave everything behind."

Joy Shipanga said:

"Am I the only one getting goosebumps from seeing so many ants together."

Adventures In Aardia said:

"Don’t leave your TV on food network."

kayla.king0312 said:

"How did they get it? no, WHY did they get in? was it on the food network too long or something?"

Waterbender25 said:

"Ugh the sight of huge colonies of ants clumped together makes my skin crawl."

Confidentlyinthe.clouds said:

"No ma’am we’re gonna need an update, stat. Can’t just leave us like this."

Soldier ants overtake lady's home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after soldier ants overtook her house.

It all started after she woke up and headed for her kitchen, only to find a long line of ants on the floor and other parts of the cooking area.

"Who did I offend o? Please forgive me o," the shocked lady begged as she discovered the soldier ants also took over her corridor and other parts of the house.

She checked her pot of food and heaved a sigh of relief that it was still intact. @diacapella wondered how they got into her house.

Source: Legit.ng