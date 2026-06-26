A banker who used to work at the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has returned to the bank for a second stint as an employee

The new FCMB employee announced his return on social media and displayed the welcome pack he received from his employer

According to the banker, he worked at FCMB for five years before he left for another bank and is now back after seven years away

Dr David Ephraim Mathias, a former First City Monument Bank (FCMB) employee, has gone back to the financial institution for another stint, after being away for seven years.

In a LinkedIn post on June 23, Dr David displayed the welcome pack he received as a new member of the FCMB Group staff.

A banker returns to FCMB after seven years away. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Dr David Ephraim Mathias

Source: UGC

"My Welcome pack arrived this morning. This Home Coming back to FCMB Group is definitely going to be more fruitful than the first. My Bank and I," Dr David wrote on LinkedIn.

In the comment section, the banker revealed that he had previously worked at FCMB for five years before he left. He wrote:

"I worked here for 5 years and am returning after 7 years away. I am who I am because of FCMB Group."

FCMB employee praises new employer

In a previous LinkedIn post, Dr David, who had worked at Fidelity Bank for five years, credited his development in his early years of banking to FCMB.

"Am glad to join First City Monument Bank Limited. This was the bank that made me a complete banker in my early years of banking. I’ve returned as an experienced ambassador to contribute my quota to making it the customer’s choice of banking. This is to more fruitful years of growth and success. FCMB Group, My Bank and I."

He now works as a relationship manager at FCMB.

A banker celebrates returning to work at FCMB seven years after he left. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Dr David Ephraim Mathias

Source: UGC

Netizens celebrate FCMB banker's return

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the FCMB employee's post below:

Musa Isaac said:

"Great to have you back."

Daniel Peter said:

"Congratulation oga Dave

DORIS Anyanwu said:

"Congratulations are in place."

Biodun Adegoke said:

"Congratulations, FCMB Group is a great place to work and learn."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that FCMB Asset Management Limited had secured SEC approval to rename its legacy mutual funds.

FCMB hits CBN's recapitalisation target

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that FCMB had met the CBN's capital requirements, securing its national banking licence.

The move allows the lender to retain its national banking licence and continue full domestic operations as the industry-wide recapitalisation deadline draws closer. The development comes amid fresh confirmation from the CBN that 20 deposit money banks have already achieved compliance under the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation programme.

The update was disclosed on Thursday by the Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Muhammad Abdullahi, at the launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook in Lagos. According to Abdullahi, the number of compliant banks has risen from 16, as earlier announced by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso at the final Monetary Policy Committee meeting of 2025.

Source: Legit.ng