Nigerian Army announces major reshuffle of senior officers to enhance security response

New appointments include Major General WM Dangana and Major General EI Okoro in key positions

Focus on professionalism and innovation to transform the Army into a combat-ready force

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has announced a major reshuffling of senior officers across key commands, operational units and training institutions as part of efforts to strengthen its effectiveness and response to security challenges across the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, approved the new appointments, which affected field commanders, school commandants and principal staff officers at Army Headquarters.

Army announces senior officers’ reshuffle as part of efforts to strengthen operations. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

According to the Army, the changes are aimed at improving leadership coordination, enhancing force readiness and supporting ongoing efforts to tackle emerging security threats.

New commanders appointed across divisions

Under the new arrangement, Major General WM Dangana has been appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander of Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE, replacing Major General EF Oyinlola.

Major General EI Okoro will take over as GOC 6 Division Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander of Joint Task Force South-South Operation DELTA SAFE, replacing Major General EE Emeka.

Other appointments include Major General JR Lar as Commander Army Headquarters Garrison and Brigadier General OM Oyekola as Acting Military Secretary (Army).

The Army also appointed Brigadier General IB Buhari as Commander Headquarters 63 Brigade and Brigadier General K Rabiu as Commander Headquarters 31 Artillery Brigade.

Focus on technology, training and professionalism

The reshuffle also saw Major General SA Emmanuel appointed Commander Nigerian Army Space Command, while Major General OA Adegbe becomes Director Intelligence and Security at Defence Headquarters.

In the area of military training, Major General KE Chigbu was appointed Deputy Commandant of the National Defence College, while Major General SD Makolo becomes Commandant Nigerian Army Armour School.

The Army said the newly appointed officers were expected to demonstrate professionalism, innovation and commitment to their responsibilities.

“The COAS charged the newly appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them by demonstrating exemplary leadership, professionalism, innovation and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian Army’s constitutional mandate,” the statement said.

The Army added that the changes form part of its transformation drive to build a more professional, combat-ready and people-oriented force capable of addressing current and future security challenges.

Army to recruit over 20, 000 soldiers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army had announced plans to recruit and train 28,000 additional personnel as part of efforts to strengthen its capacity in tackling insecurity across the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja during a briefing ahead of the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

Source: Legit.ng