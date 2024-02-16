A group of blind people also experienced the match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast during the just concluded AFCON

The visually impaired persons were at the Bethesda Home for the Blind, an NGO that caters for blind people in Lagos

They were seen in a video, expressing deep sadness that Nigeria lost the finals to the host country, Ivory Coast

Reactions trailed the video of a group of blind people who gathered to experience the Nigeria-Ivory Coast match.

The visually impaired people were not left out in the Sunday finals, as some of them stepped out in their Super Eagles jerseys.

The blind persons also gathered in front of a TV for the match. Photo credit: TikTok/@bethesdaschoolng.

Source: TikTok

The video was captured and shared on TikTok by the Bethesda Home for the Blind, a non-governmental organisation that cares for blind people.

In the video, the visually impaired fans were seen in front of a television as the match came to an end.

Nigeria lost the match, and they were expressing sadness that the cup would not come home.

Many social media users said the video touched them and that they wished the blind people could actually watch and see the football players.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as blind people experience Nigeria's final match

@Berrycool Ni commented:

"Only if they saw what we saw."

@Chioma Ohakwe said:

"I am too sad to laugh with you guys."

@Thatboy_Gentle commented:

"See as dem dey cry, imagine say dem come see."

@Bettyy.yy said:

"The lady that shouted Jesus looks like one very nice senior from Queens college....the resemblance is too much."

@Famous said:

"Since my mama born me na una be the only blind people wey I see say dey dance now una dey watch AFCON.

@Ogemotions said:

"Make una nor worry, we go win next time."

@mathewsnkhalikal9 commented:

"I wish they too could see."

Ivory Coast wins AFCON

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ivory Coast emerged as the winner of the CAF African Cup of Nations after edging out Nigeria.

Ivory Coast won the match 2-1 after an incredible run that saw them nearly exiting the competition at the group stage.

Many Nigerians who are heartbroken have taken to social media to express their sadness over the loss.

Source: Legit.ng