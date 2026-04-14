Dangote Refinery plans Africa's largest IPO, potentially raising up to $5 billion

Equity offer of 5-10% opens a rare investment opportunity for pan-African investors

Refinery projects substantial GDP growth, boosting Nigeria's economy and regional exports

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s capital markets stand on the brink of a landmark moment as Dangote Petroleum Refinery prepares to launch what experts hail as Africa’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) to date.

With potential proceeds reaching up to $5 billion, the share sale could reshape regional investment flows and boost liquidity across the continent’s exchanges.

Nigerians brace for Dangote Refinery's IPO, experts speculate Africa's largest offering. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Market watchers are buzzing with speculation that the offer could open as early as May 2026, with actual listing and trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) possibly occurring between June and July.

Analysts currently value the massive refining complex between $40 billion and $50 billion, making even a modest equity slice highly attractive to both local and international investors.

Ambitious equity offer and strong investor appetite

Between 5% and 10% of the refinery’s equity is expected to be floated, giving Nigerians and pan-African investors a rare chance to own a piece of the continent’s industrial powerhouse.

According to multiple reports, including BusinessDay and PetroleumPriceNg, the move goes beyond a simple domestic listing; recent reports indicate plans for a pioneering pan-African IPO, with shares potentially offered across multiple exchanges to broaden participation and deepen cross-border capital markets.

To orchestrate the complex transaction, the Dangote Group has assembled a top-tier team of advisers.

Stanbic IBTC Capital will manage international placements, Vetiva Capital will lead retail distribution, and FirstCap will focus on institutional investors, including pension funds. This structured approach aims to ensure a smooth rollout and wide investor reach.

World-class facility driving continental impact

Located in the Ibeju-Lekki Free Zone, the Dangote Refinery is the world’s largest single-train facility, constructed at a cost of approximately $20 billion.

It currently processes around 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, with ongoing ramp-up efforts and ambitious plans to expand capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day in the coming years.

Beyond fuels, the plant produces about three million metric tonnes of urea fertiliser annually and is eyeing further diversification into polypropylene and other petrochemicals.

These outputs are already helping to ease fuel supply pressures across Africa, reduce import dependence, and support manufacturing sectors in neighbouring countries through growing regional exports.

Economic boost and strategic significance

As production scales, the refinery is projected to deliver substantial macroeconomic benefits to Nigeria.

Estimates suggest it could generate up to $5.5 billion in foreign exchange earnings while contributing roughly 1.5% to non-oil GDP growth.

Such outcomes would mark a significant step toward diversifying Africa’s largest economy away from traditional oil exports.

Regulatory approvals are progressing, and stakeholders view the IPO as more than a fundraising exercise; it represents a defining milestone for Africa’s capital markets.

A successful listing could set new benchmarks for liquidity, attract fresh foreign capital, and encourage similar large-scale industrial projects across the continent.

Aliko Dangote's wealth is set to double as the refinery prepares for Africa's largest IPO. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

While some earlier speculation prompted clarification from the company, current momentum from analyst reports and adviser appointments points to serious preparation.

For retail and institutional investors alike, the Dangote Refinery IPO offers a compelling opportunity to back a transformative African industrial giant at a pivotal time.

Dangote, marketers rush to lower petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian motorists, long battered by volatile fuel costs, received unexpected relief on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, as Brent crude, the benchmark for Nigerian oil, plunged more than 15% to below $95 per barrel.

The sharp drop, triggered by a surprise two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, prompted Africa’s largest refinery and downstream operators to quickly lower petrol prices.

Dangote Refinery reversed its recent hike, bringing its ex-depot price down from N1,275 to N1,200 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng