A Nigerian cleric has got many worried following his recent message to Nigerians after the United States closed its embassy in Abuja

In a statement on Thursday, April 9, the US Mission in Nigeria announced the closure of its embassy in Abuja and the cancellation of all appointments

The pastor's worrying message to Nigerians has ignited mixed reactions, as people share their thoughts on what he urged them to pray against

Swieve C Christian, a Nigerian cleric who runs Spheric Assemblies Inc., has sent a worrying message to Nigerians after the US closed its embassy in Abuja.

The US Mission in Nigeria, in a statement on Thursday, April 9, announced the cancellation of all appointments in light of its embassy closure decision, stating that all visa applications have been rescheduled.

A cleric urged Nigerians to pray that they are not governed from Lagos. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Tom Williams, Facebook/Swieve C Christian

Source: Getty Images

The unexpected announcement got many Nigerians concerned, and Pastor Swieve's message to Nigerians might not be unconnected to the development, which is trending across social media.

Pastor's message to Nigerians

In a Facebook post on April 9, Pastor Swieve urged Nigerians to pray that they are not governed from Lagos state instead of Abuja. In his words:

"Pray so they don't govern Nigeria from Lagos State instead of Abuja."

Mixed reactions have greeted the cleric's message to Nigerians.

A cleric urged Nigerians to say a prayer for the country. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance, The Washington Post

Source: Getty Images

See the cleric's Facebook post below:

Reactions trail pastor's message to Nigerians

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's post below:

Ben Kurlture said:

"There's nothing worse that hasn't happened already."

Okereke Nnamdi said:

"It's already happening. Nothing to pray again."

Aminu Salihu said:

"Somebody told me that Tulumbu wants to relocate the federal capital back to Lagos."

Oge Okoye said:

"I am tired of praying for Nigeria. Each time I want to do it, my spirit feels weak."

Miracle Oyidiya Daniel said:

"If they want, make dem government am from Zamfara, e no concern me, we don see 99 shey na 100 go make us panic."

Chijioke Nwokeforo said:

"They can even govern from Ijebu-Ode🙄.. It still won't be terrifying compared to the lives lost to terrorism every day in this country🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️."

Ikpechukwu Uchechukwu said:

"Almost strategic offices are coming down to Lagos gradually."

Veronica James said:

"He will move the federal capital back to lagos e no go shock because his heart is strong."

Catholic priest reacts to Abuja embassy closure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest, Father Emmanuel Ehioma, had reacted to the closure of the United States Embassy in Abuja.

In a statement on April 9, the US Mission in Nigeria announced the embassy closure. According to the statement, visa operations at the US Consulate General in Lagos would continue, and American citizen services will only be available in emergency and by appointment.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 9, Father Emmanuel claimed that the US appears to be gradually pulling its citizens away from Abuja. Father Emmanuel posed a cryptic question about the US government's move, which has left many Nigerians concerned. The Catholic priest's post was met with mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng