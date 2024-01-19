Super Eagle's captain, William Troost-Ekong, has a tattoo of Fela Kuti's face, and this was seen during the team's clash with Ivory Coast

In a photo shared on X, Ekong was positioning the ball for the penalty kick when a photographer captured the tattoo

Social media users who have seen the viral photo said Ekong is a fan of the late Afrobeats singer Fela Kuti

A photo showed the large tattoo of Fela Kuti's face that Super Eagle's captain, William Troost-Ekong, has on his right arm.

The photo was captured by documentary photographer Taofeek Ibrahim, who is covering the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

The tattoo of Fela's face was spotted on William Troost-Ekong's arm. Photo credit: Taofeek Ibrahim/Foto-Nuggets.

During the game, a penalty kick was awarded to Nigeria after a rough play against the striker, Victor Osimhen.

Troost-Ekong was positioning the ball to take the penalty kick when the photographer spotted the tattoo of Fela Kuti's face and quickly captured it.

Social media users who saw the photo noted that Ekong was a fan of Fela Kuti, the legendary Afrobeats singer.

In an interaction with Legit.ng, Taofeek Ibrahim said the environment in Cote d'Ivoire is lovely and confirmed he took the photo shortly before the deciding penalty kick.

His words:

"He was positioning the ball for the penalty kick. He is very confident; he takes crucial penalty kicks like this, I trust him. The environment is very peaceful as the sport of football promotes peace, all thanks to the good people of Cote d’Ivoire."

See the photo below:

Reactions to William Troost-Ekong's tattoo of Fela

@omini93 said:

"The gods are with him, a tribal man I stan."

@Prosper_babxn commented:

"This is the hardest pics I have seen from the AFCON."

@omobabafalana said:

"Bro, you sabi this photo thing."

@GreatDeximal commented:

"Fela is the greatest."

