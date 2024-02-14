A young lady became the centre of attention in her hostel on Valentine's Day thanks to the gifts she received

A video showed many female student occupants of the hostel screaming as the lady returned with Val gifts

Internet users had a field day trolling the screaming students, while some ladies lamented over not getting any gifts for Valentine

University students of a hostel were excited as a young lady came in with her Valentine's Day gift.

Students trailed her from the hostel gate as she walked in bearing a pink teddy bear and other Val gifts.

The students screamed at the top of their voices. Photo Credit: @ysabella_iwuala

Some took out their phones to video her. The lady kept her cool as she walked past all of them.

At the main entrance of the hostel stood a crowd of female students screaming like they had seen their favourite celebrity.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, @ysabella_iwuala trolled the lady, saying:

"Na even rubber teddybear These girls are wicked."

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened at an Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) hostel.

While Valentine's Day is recognised across the world, it is not celebrated in seven countries.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to the Val video

YOUR KHAMA said:

"Shy no go gree me comot my room after this day."

Ola perry said:

"Aiye gbogbo yin ti taa omo see how many single dey this hostel."

Nma Nma said:

"I can feel the pain in their voices."

Nelsonsonia123 said:

"Make that teddybear no try look at me oo."

agipure said:

"I say na stone I dey date seeee...Mine didn't even know today was Valentine."

prettywinnie said:

''Single people we too many o,no be joke."

Gucciano said:

"That one wey Dey shout I go love o, pain full her heart."

