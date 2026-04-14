A young Nigerian lady took to social media to post a video of popular Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta

She explained that they both met at a lounge and captured the moment they started a conversation

The lady raised two observations about the popular actor after she met him in person for the first time

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her experience after she unexpectedly met with a popular Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, at a lounge.

The young lady shared a video that showed what the actor told her immediately he got close to her.

Lady posts video of moment she met Ibrahim Chatta, reveals her observations. Photo Source: Tiktok/sexypemisire/ibrahimchattalordthespis

Source: TikTok

Lady meets Ibrahim Chatta, shares observation

At the beginning of the TikTok video, the lady could be seen in a pink top making a video while capturing the popular actor, Ibrahim Chatta.

Immediately, he noticed she was recording, so he walked up to her and made some statements, all of which she captured in the video.

In the TikTok video, Ibrahim Chatta said to her after getting close: “Hello, say your name.”

As he said this, the young lady, @sexypemisire, responded that her name is Pemisire.

He continued with the questions, asking where she is from, which she told him.

She eulogized herself in the video while he praised her and added to the praises, while she thanked him in response.

After their brief experience, the lady took to social media to post the video and shared her observations about his body and appearance.

She wrote in the comment description of the TikTok video:

“Omg, he’s so clean and handsome.”

Their interaction, as well as her response and the statement she made about the popular Nollywood actor, caught the attention of many of her followers, who took to the comment section of the post to speak about the video.

Reactions as lady meets Ibrahim Chatta

Jummie baby noted:

"Omg see sire teeth thank you daddy."

Boy Marley shared:

"Thank you daddyyyyyy😒 see as you Dey blush."

KUNMI'S GLAM & CLOSET IN ILESA said:

"Omo iye mi x

EXCELLENT SURPRISES noted:

"Awwwn,my head dey swell😂🤭Modakeke ni mo tiwa."

Charity Adenike added:

"Awwwww….you represented well."

Shelia Jon stressed:

"Omo ilu mi. Can you follow back."

Anuoluwaposimi shared:

"Omo Ako ti ko raye oshi"

Ijebu m$ noted:

"I’m proud to be a son of modakeke."

Abike stitches wrote:

"My friend con Dey blush."

Qween_xtar said:

"My friend lose her steeze."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing a message she allegedly received from actress Mercy Johnson Okojie on TikTok.

The actress reportedly saw one of her funny videos, contacted her, and told her she made her laugh. The lady shared screenshots of their chat online.

Woman reveals why her mother quit acting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared a throwback video of her mother, who acted in a Nollywood movie over 20 years ago.

She said her mother featured in the film shortly after giving birth to her younger sister, but had to stop acting after a family meeting was called and she was warned not to continue. The story sparked reactions online as many people shared mixed opinions about her mother’s experience and the sacrifice she made.

Source: Legit.ng