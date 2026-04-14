A fresh graduate from Lagos State University (LASU) has revealed that she had desired to study at the University of Ibadan (UI), but things did not pan out as she had hoped

The biochemistry graduate recounted how she wanted to study medicine and surgery at Nigeria's premier university, but her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score changed everything

While noting that she did not graduate with a first-class degree, the LASU graduate shared with netizens one important lesson she learnt

Maria Kazeem, a Lagos State University graduate, has celebrated the completion of her undergraduate studies, as she bagged a degree in biochemistry.

According to Maria, life sure did not go as planned, and that blew her away.

Maria Kazeem is a Lagos State University biochemistry graduate. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Maria Kazeem

Source: UGC

LASU graduate had desired University of Ibadan

In a LinkedIn post on April 11, Maria recounted the plans she had when she was in secondary school.

Looking to her future, a younger Maria wanted to score above 300 in her UTME, study medicine and surgery at the University of Ibadan, graduate with a first-class degree, get married at 25, start a family, get a high-paying job and live her dream life.

However, life had other plans for her, as her UTME score was way lower than she had envisaged, so low that she almost made an attempt on her own life.

Eventually, Maria came to terms with the reality on the ground and enrolled at Lagos State University, where she studied biochemistry, a course she later loved. Her LinkedIn post partly read:

"...To cut the long story short, I sat for JAMB and my JAMB score was below 200, despite how hard I studied (I almost committed [expletive] when I saw my JAMB score 🥲).

"I didn’t study Medicine and Surgery. I didn’t go to the University of Ibadan. I gained admission into Lagos State University instead and I studied Biochemistry (which I got to love by the way). School wasn’t rosy at all, exams were tough, tests were harder. And no, I didn't graduate with a first class.

"Now I’m done with school… and life looks nothing like what I planned..."

Maria shared a key lesson she learnt.

"...But here’s what I’ve learned: You can plan everything down to the last detail, and life will still have its own script. And, that doesn’t mean your life is over. It just means your journey is different.

"So even when things don’t go as planned, keep going. Keep pushing when it’s overwhelming. And most importantly, trust God through it all. Honestly, I don’t know what life has in store for me next…

"But I’m choosing to believe Jeremiah 29:11. So if life hasn’t gone the way you planned, this is for you: Don’t give up yet. Your story is not over..."

Maria Kazeem reveals she was devastated after seeing her UTME score. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Maria Kazeem

Source: UGC

LASU graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the LASU graduate's post below:

Ameerah Salau said:

"Awwww.. This is massive kudos to you."

Blessing Subulade said:

"Life can be planned but sometimes it goes sideways."

Joy Olaoye said:

"Well done, Maria Kazeem. I am proud of how far you have come👏👏."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos State University graduate who scored 271 in the UTME had finished with a first-class degree.

LASU graduate returns to school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Lagos State University graduate who completed her NYSC had returned to school to start afresh.

The lady, who finished her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2023, returned to another university in 2025 and celebrated her matriculation in 2026.

In a TikTok post by @pregillious, the lady who graduated from public health department said she went back to school to study nursing.

Source: Legit.ng