A Nigerian keke rider has switched from petrol to an electric tricycle to avoid fuel costs and long queues

He said the electric tricycle improved his business, allowing him to work more efficiently and support his family

The keke rider disclosed the exact amount he receives as profit after swapping batteries for his electric tricycle

A Nigerian tricycle (keke) rider has shared how switching from a petrol-powered tricycle to an electric one improved his business and daily income.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News, the tricycle rider explained that he decided to convert his vehicle to an electric tricycle to avoid the rising cost of fuel and long queues at filling stations.

A keke driver shares the reason for switching to EV tricycle amid the petrol price hike. Photo credit: Arise

Source: TikTok

According to him, the switch has made his work easier and more profitable. He said he no longer worries about fluctuating petrol prices, as he simply visits a battery swap station to continue his daily operations.

Keke rider switches to EV tricycle

“I don’t have to wait for fuel or be bothered about price increases. I just swap my battery and continue working,” he said.

The man, who described himself as a single father, added that the electric tricycle has helped him better support his child, including paying school fees and meeting other responsibilities.

A Keke rider shares his experience using an EV tricycle. Photo credit: Arise/TiKTok

Source: UGC

He said in the interview video:

"I’ve been in this business for quite some time, so I’m happy I converted my tricycle into an EV tricycle. I’m a single dad, so I have a child that’s in school. With this EV tricycle that I have, it makes things easier for me. I’m able to take care of my child very well, send his school fees and all of that."

Keke rider shares income with EV tricycle

Explaining the financial benefits, he said a battery swap costing about N3,000 could last for multiple trips. According to him, this could generate up to N16,000 in profit after completing around 14 trips.

He compared this to petrol-powered tricycles, noting that many operators now struggle to make meaningful profit due to the high cost of fuel. He referenced a situation where a rider reportedly spent N5,000 on fuel and made only a small profit of about N100.

He said:

"In fact, sometimes I would be discussing with passengers inside my tricycle; they will be asking me the price of fuel. Me, I will be asking them, because I don't know the price of fuel!"

Let's say if you get a battery for N3,000, it will take you like 14 trips, and that′s about N16,000 profit. But if you are getting fuel with the current price right now... In fact, I saw a video online where a man bought fuel for N5,000 and he ended up making N5,100."

With the profits he makes with his electric tricycle, the keke rider looked quite confident that electric vehicles will become more common in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Keke driver laments over daily tax struggles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos keke driver opened up on how he pays multiple daily levies, including road, NURTW, and council fees.

His complaint, shared by Rufai Oseni, showed the financial burden of operating on the road in Lagos.

The viral post sparked debate as the keke driver questioned where the collected taxes and levies were going.

Source: Legit.ng