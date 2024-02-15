"I Got My British Passport": Man Becomes Citizen in UK After 9 Years, Takes His Oath of Allegiance
- A man has successfully become a citizen of Britain after nine years of conceiving the dream
- He shared a video on TikTok showing when he took his oath of allegiance and recited the national anthem
- His happiness knew no bounds, and the video he posted went viral as people congratulated him for the feat
A man happily shared a video on TikTok showing his followers the day he became a citizen of Britain.
In the short clip seen on the TikTok handle of @theonlyaliii, the man was seen alongside others in a hall.
They were singing the British anthem and saying 'God save the king' apparently after taking their oath of allegiance.
The man said becoming a British citizen took him nine years and that the country has been playing hard to get.
He wrote on TikTok:
"You finally got that British passport after the UK has been playing hard to get for 9 years."
Many of his followers quickly rushed to the comment section to say congratulatory words to him.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man becomes citizen of Britain
@Sarah commented:
"Currently studying for my life in the UK test."
@raeee reacted:
"Wait, do you actually have to do this?"
@CB said:
"And there’s me, who’s lived here all my life don’t know the national anthem."
@Mr Bushido commented:
"When I did my ceremony, I was one of the four who turned up in a suit. The others were literally in shorts and sliders."
@Jenny G. said:
"Ah, good memories!! I crossed my fingers behind me when it was time to swear allegiance to the Queen."
@camillethriftsss said:
"I attended my dad’s, and it was the FUNNIEST THING EVER."
@Adrian Zeqja commented:
"I had to do this but it was a bigger room and there was a guy with a sword and had to shake his hand I think. I was like 9 years old."
