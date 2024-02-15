Global site navigation

Local editions

"I Got My British Passport": Man Becomes Citizen in UK After 9 Years, Takes His Oath of Allegiance
People

"I Got My British Passport": Man Becomes Citizen in UK After 9 Years, Takes His Oath of Allegiance

by  Israel Usulor
  • A man has successfully become a citizen of Britain after nine years of conceiving the dream
  • He shared a video on TikTok showing when he took his oath of allegiance and recited the national anthem
  • His happiness knew no bounds, and the video he posted went viral as people congratulated him for the feat

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A man happily shared a video on TikTok showing his followers the day he became a citizen of Britain.

In the short clip seen on the TikTok handle of @theonlyaliii, the man was seen alongside others in a hall.

Man becomes a citizen of the UK.
The man said it took him 9 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@theonlyaliii and Image Source.
Source: UGC

They were singing the British anthem and saying 'God save the king' apparently after taking their oath of allegiance.

The man said becoming a British citizen took him nine years and that the country has been playing hard to get.

Read also

"Go back to Nigeria in 48 hours": Tears as man is deported from Canada immediately after he arrived

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote on TikTok:

"You finally got that British passport after the UK has been playing hard to get for 9 years."

Many of his followers quickly rushed to the comment section to say congratulatory words to him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man becomes citizen of Britain

@Sarah commented:

"Currently studying for my life in the UK test."

@raeee reacted:

"Wait, do you actually have to do this?"

@CB said:

"And there’s me, who’s lived here all my life don’t know the national anthem."

@Mr Bushido commented:

"When I did my ceremony, I was one of the four who turned up in a suit. The others were literally in shorts and sliders."

@Jenny G. said:

"Ah, good memories!! I crossed my fingers behind me when it was time to swear allegiance to the Queen."

Read also

"Am I born rich or not?" Newborn baby squeezes face like adult, short video gets 43 million views

@camillethriftsss said:

"I attended my dad’s, and it was the FUNNIEST THING EVER."

@Adrian Zeqja commented:

"I had to do this but it was a bigger room and there was a guy with a sword and had to shake his hand I think. I was like 9 years old."

How your baby can become a citizen of Canada

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared tips on how pregnant women can successfully travel to Canada to have their babies.

Going to Canada to have a baby is attractive because children born in the country automatically become Canadian citizens.

The first step to having a baby in Canada is for the pregnant woman to secure a temporary resident visa, TRV.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel