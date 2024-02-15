A man has successfully become a citizen of Britain after nine years of conceiving the dream

He shared a video on TikTok showing when he took his oath of allegiance and recited the national anthem

His happiness knew no bounds, and the video he posted went viral as people congratulated him for the feat

A man happily shared a video on TikTok showing his followers the day he became a citizen of Britain.

In the short clip seen on the TikTok handle of @theonlyaliii, the man was seen alongside others in a hall.

The man said it took him 9 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@theonlyaliii and Image Source.

They were singing the British anthem and saying 'God save the king' apparently after taking their oath of allegiance.

The man said becoming a British citizen took him nine years and that the country has been playing hard to get.

He wrote on TikTok:

"You finally got that British passport after the UK has been playing hard to get for 9 years."

Many of his followers quickly rushed to the comment section to say congratulatory words to him.

Reactions as man becomes citizen of Britain

@Sarah commented:

"Currently studying for my life in the UK test."

@raeee reacted:

"Wait, do you actually have to do this?"

@CB said:

"And there’s me, who’s lived here all my life don’t know the national anthem."

@Mr Bushido commented:

"When I did my ceremony, I was one of the four who turned up in a suit. The others were literally in shorts and sliders."

@Jenny G. said:

"Ah, good memories!! I crossed my fingers behind me when it was time to swear allegiance to the Queen."

@camillethriftsss said:

"I attended my dad’s, and it was the FUNNIEST THING EVER."

@Adrian Zeqja commented:

"I had to do this but it was a bigger room and there was a guy with a sword and had to shake his hand I think. I was like 9 years old."

