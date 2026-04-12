A Nigerian student has expressed her shock on social media after discovering a new act carried out by her university

According to the female student, the management of her school allegedly forwarded everyone's results to their parents

While some social media users commended the school for the act, others criticised the new development

A university's decision to share students' academic results with their parents has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Some netizens applauded the move by the school's management and others expressed outrage.

Student discovers uni sent her grades to her mother. Photo credit: @thechiomaokpara/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady says university forwarded results to parents

According to the student of Babcock University @thechiomaokpara on TikTok, she was so surprised to discover the institution's actions.

She revealed that the university had sent her academic performance, including her GPA and CGPA, to her mother without her consent.

In her words:

"Incase you think your uni is the worse, one school in Ogun state woke up and randomly decided to forward everyone's result, GPA and CGPA to their parents. Couldn’t stop laughing after my mommy sent me the email she got from school with my result and Gpa, this school makes me laugh."

Lady laments over university's alleged decision to share results to parents. Photo credit: @thechiomaokpara/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as Babcock student shares experience

The student's post garnered mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some arguing that the university was acting in the best interest of parents, while others believe it was an infringement on students' right to privacy.

Many took to the comments section to share their own experiences, with some claiming that they would be furious if their university did the same.

@HENRY NATION said:

"Me looking at them forwarding the details to me thinking they sent it to my parents."

@x said:

"I'll be the happiest person sef we wey nobody care say I dey go sch sef just me nd my God, omor lost my mum d day I gained admission so I can't relate."

@Charming Daisy said:

"Girlll my school forwards our results, cgpa and attendance to our parents after each semester."

@Vee said:

"Na una wey put una parents gmail or number na. I like as dem send am give my second details."

@Secrets Avwerhe Tells Baby said:

"Dem send report card to parents like say no be adults dey go the school."

@Reigneth reacted:

"One school in oyo state have parents group then immediately result come out it will also be forwarded to the parents group with the matric numbers and names."

@Blackrose creative studio added:

"For my own school TPI we no dey even see our results talkless of my parents seeing it."

@ATS BEAUTY said:

"University of Ibadan releases a PDF of everyone’s grade. It’s called Book of Life and the whole world has access to it. Full Name, Matric number, and your CGPA too."

@chIsom said:

"Sha I no dey your school, but my dad can't relate thank God he didn't go to school, Sha I no fit fail."

See the post below:

University student shares strict rules at her school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a university student went viral after sharing a candid vlog about resuming for a new semester.

She complained about strict dress code rules, travel delays, and high porter charges on campus.

Source: Legit.ng