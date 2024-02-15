Star footballer and former Super Eagles midfielder, Jay Jay Okocha played in a legends' match organised by Paris Saint-German

Also in the field of play were legendary Brazilian footballer, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and other ex-PSG players

Jay Jay Okocha spent four seasons playing at PSG between 1998 and 2002, and the club regards him as their legend

Jay Jay Okocha was featured in a Paris Saint-German legends game during the club's legend's tour.

Also included in the field of play was Ronaldinho Gaúcho, who also played at PSG in the height of his career.

Jay was seen on the field as the game was about to kick off. Photo credit: X/@PoojaMedia.

Source: Twitter

In a trending video, Jay Jay and Ronaldinho were spotted in the field as they were on the opposing sides.

The game was about to start, and the referee was speaking to Jay Jay and Ronaldinho in the centre circle.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The video, which was shared by Pooja, got many Nigerians excited.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Okocha in the field with Ronaldinho

@your_emoji_guy commented:

"Up to today, a part of me still believes Okocha thought Ronaldinho some dribbling."

@im__just_Human said:

"Okocha teaching his boy one or two."

@SchoolsinNaija reacted:

"These are the real tens. Midfielders with defence-splitting passes."

@JoyMart14 commented:

"Legend in the business."

@AlphaMakerr said:

"Two legends. Love to see it."

@lugacity2 said:

"Two talented players."

@Ola_Abari said:

"Isn't it funny that Okocha is way older thank Ronaldinho but he looks older."

@ObitayoTaiwo said:

"How does Okocha look younger than Ronaldinho?"

@UtdUzoma said:

"See how heavy and weighty they are looking."

@god_amam reacted:

"Omo these two players ehh may we see their type again.They were joy to watch."

@Anuel_10 said:

"Make he no go end Okocha career o.. make baba be careful."

@Prettypruddie said:

"Okocha will win."

Nwabali, other players honoured in Aso Rock

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles' number one goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is back in Nigeria and was spotted in Aso Rock.

Nwabali looked elegant in his native attire amid his teammates during a reception at Nigeria's seat of power.

This is coming after Nwabali's impressive outing at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: Legit.ng