A video of Nigerian football icon Jay Jay Okocha and some of his old teammates at PSG during a legend tour game has gone viral

It was quite a roster as Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, French star Ludovic Guily, Claude Makelele, Portuguese icon Pauleta, Argentine Javier Pastore and Nene were all on show

In the trending video, Jay Jay Okocha was the captain of his 5-aside team, while Ronaldinho led the other team

A video of some football veterans who used to play for the French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) participating in a tour match has caught the attention of many people online.

Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha and his Brazilian mentee, Ronaldinho, were some of the stars that were sighted in the viral clip.

Jay Jay Okocha joins other PSG legends for a football tour. Photo credit: @official_jj10/@culturecustodian

Source: Instagram

Both football legends played for PSG around the same time between 2001 and 2003.

Ronaldinho has repeatedly noted that one of his greatest mentors in football is the Nigerian football Icon Jay Jay Okocha.

Other PSG legends that were on tour

Apart from the former Nigerian football maestro and his mentee, Ronaldinho, some other stars were seen in the viral legend's game.

Some other faces that were seen include French legend Ludovic Guily, Claude Makelele, Argentine magician Javier Pastore, and Portuguese icons Nene, Pauleta, and others.

Jay Jay Okocha was given the honour to lead his side in the 5-aside match while Ronaldinho led the opposing team.

The viral clip comes days after Nigeria's AFCON tournament where Jay Jay Okocha was heavily involved in throwing his support behind the Super Eagles.

Reactions trail Okocha and Ronaldinho's legend match

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@life_is_a_game036:

"Imagine which legend Owobi don follow snap this kind picture when him no good just hype.. na burnley him go latter end when him contract finish for Fulham."

@pauloo2104:

"Legendary jay jay !!! Powerful icons."

@officialdominicjombo:

"Okocha and Ronaldinho combo."

@freddieleonard:

"So good to see makelele."

@youngig4life:

"PSG Legends making congratulation yall."

@pascaldcreator:

"Legendary JayJay."

@saint_peters_obi:

"We have a giant in Okocha."

@happyboysleemdhu:

"He’s too good they named him twice, JAY JAY."

@gidiboiwave:

"Dinho and his mentor."

@00h_two:

"I watched this video over 10x."

Photo of Okocha carrying baby Iwobi trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting an old picture that trended days after Alex Iwobi was heavily criticised on social media because of his performance in the final of the 2023 AFCON.

It was an old photo of his uncle and Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha carrying his nephew, Alex Iwobi.

The photo stirred reactions online as it was seen as a subtle reaction to the cyberbullying Iwobi was subjected to.

Source: Legit.ng