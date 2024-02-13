Super Eagles' number one goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, was spotted in a trending video showing him in Aso Rock

In the video, Nwabali was splendidly dressed and in the midst of his team-mates during a reception at the seat of power

This is coming after Nwabali's impressive outing at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Talented shot-stopper, Standly Nwabali was spotted in a viral video captured in Aso Rock.

Nwabali was among his teammates in Aso Rock after they returned to Nigeria from Ivory Coast.

The goalkeeper was in Aso Rock alongside his teammates. Photo credit: X/Channels TV.

In the video, which was shared by Channels TV, Nwabali was nicely dressed, and he was posing for the camera with a fan.

Nwabali became a darling of Nigeria after his heroic performance, which sent Nigeria to the finals of AFCON.

Two other players spotted in the video were Calvin Bassey and Francis Uzoho.

The Super Eagles returned to Nigeria Tuesday after suffering a painful defeat at the hands of the Elephants of Ivory Coast at the finals.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Stanley Nwabali

@Dr_Pharouk commented:

"I like the goalkeeper’s smile."

@aben18 said:

"This Goalkeeper!!! God bless you. A rare gem. Nigeria should hold him high. Next stop for him should be Real Madrid."

@ILTONELIAN commented:

"In recent times, this is the best Super Eagles squad."

@chameleon_fr said:

"But una dey compare football with music, which day president host musician for selling out venues."

@ZonaPredict said:

"Them for just dey go back to their clubs."

@Princeutd1P commented:

"It's an honour to sit with the president."

@LindaLi70421265 said:

"They should be given the National Honorary Award, they deserve it. Nwabali God bless you real good my brother, higher career calling awaits you."

@hottie_inessa said:

"Meeting with the president shows recognition of their achievements and possibly discussing plans for the future."

@Ol35885379Lawal said:

"We love you."

Chippa United supports Stanley Nwabali

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagle's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, had the support of Chippa United, the team he plays for in South Africa.

A statement by the team's chairman described Nwabali as a revelation which has brought positivity to Chippa United

The statement disclosed that Chippa United's chairman was behind the Super Eagles as the team faced the Bafana Bafana of South Africa

