A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of herself sweating profusely after seeing her NYSC call-up letter

The prospective corps member was not excited about the fact that she was posted to Ebonyi state

However, she was encouraged by netizens who advised her to accept her situation in good faith

A Nigerian lady was thrown into a state of dismay after seeing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) call-up letter.

The lady identified as @oluwasogo__ on TikTok was seen in a viral video sweating profusely over her situation.

Lady emotional after seeing NYSC call-up letter Photo credit: @oluwasogo/TikTok.

Lady devastated upon seeing NYSC call-up letter

According to Oluwasogo, she was to the Eastern part of Nigeria, Ebonyi state precisely to serve her fatherland.

The young lady who hadn't been to Ebonyi state all her life couldn't hide her emotions at the scene.

A woman who noticed her behaviour prayed for her and encouraged her that Ebonyi was a nice place to be.

Oluwasogo narrated:

“I was sweating profusely when I saw my call-up letter. This woman had to pray for me because I couldn't hide my emotions.”

Reactions as lady speaks on NYSC posting

The comments section of her video was filled with encouraging words from netizens.

Movie lover and critic said:

“Ebonyi that you will enjoy. Just go with a million power banks.”

@koolkeedadzz said:

“Ebonyi is chill sha, most of their workers are chill but i ran away after 3 days.”

Oluwatoni reacted:

“Ebonyi is actually a nice place, your camp is at Afikpo. I served there but redeployed after camp.bFly to Enugu then start your road trip to Ebonyi.”

StarGirlSheedah said:

“I'm posted to Ebonyi too o.”

Bad person reacted:

“Also join OBS as soon as you get there so you can avoid parade as much as you can or Red Cross the sun is mad too. God is your strength.”

BigGirILade said:

“I went to ebonyi camp also, it's nothing to write home about. Not trying to scare you, but be prepared. The environment.”

@oyinade reacted:

“Awwwn I camp in Ebonyi too! It was nice being there.”

