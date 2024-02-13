“They are Caring”: Ivorian Lady Declares Her Love for Nigerian Men, Asks Them to Come for Her
- A TikTok video of an Ivorian lady declaring her love and desire for a Nigerian husband has generated attention
- In the video, the woman, who donned her country’s jersey, revealed that she was exclusively interested in Nigerian men
- The woman seemed to be very passionate and sincere about her preference for Nigerians
A TikTok video of an Ivorian woman declaring her love and desire for a Nigerian husband has gone viral on TikTok.
She urged any Nigerian who fancied her to come and claim her without delay.
The video as shared by @bigsamblog, which has garnered thousands of views and comments, has sparked mixed reactions from the online community.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Fabiandeputy said:
“Ghana and the rest of Africans go think say na juju.”
Lateefah reacted:
“Abeg we no want am be like wetin them reject for their country.”
Bella Gadget:
“Why do the world love Nigerians Everyone wish to marry a Nigerian Up Naija.”
ABigSamBlog:
“Nigeria guys are caring and good on bed.”
Chioma:
“See love at first sight...ghana go think say na SKIT making.”
D.S.F.II:
“Ghana go think say na Rihanna.”
Buchi:
“We love you babe JeI.”
DessyotI:
“Naija to the world check am na, but make dis gel nor.”
Garyy:
“What about eggs oh sorry Ghana eee.”
Enugu Iwboy:
“Ghana people no go like this video.”
Jenni:
“Na Dem dey rush Us.”
Seb:
“No be ejiro be that abi na my eyes dey pain me?”
Lady's dream about AFCON comes to pass
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Adunni, has gone viral over her dream regarding the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final that was played on Sunday, February 11.
In a tweet on X hours before kick-off, Adunni revealed that she had a dream where Cote d'Ivoire won the Super Eagles by a lone goal.
She added that the match would be a tough one. Adunni wrote: "I had a dream Ivory Coast won Nigeria sha by 1:0, but the match is going to be a tough one."
Source: Legit.ng