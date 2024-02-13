A TikTok video of an Ivorian lady declaring her love and desire for a Nigerian husband has generated attention

In the video, the woman, who donned her country’s jersey, revealed that she was exclusively interested in Nigerian men

The woman seemed to be very passionate and sincere about her preference for Nigerians

A TikTok video of an Ivorian woman declaring her love and desire for a Nigerian husband has gone viral on TikTok.

She urged any Nigerian who fancied her to come and claim her without delay.

The young lady was excited. Photo credit: @bigsamblog/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video as shared by @bigsamblog, which has garnered thousands of views and comments, has sparked mixed reactions from the online community.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fabiandeputy said:

“Ghana and the rest of Africans go think say na juju.”

Lateefah reacted:

“Abeg we no want am be like wetin them reject for their country.”

Bella Gadget:

“Why do the world love Nigerians Everyone wish to marry a Nigerian Up Naija.”

ABigSamBlog:

“Nigeria guys are caring and good on bed.”

Chioma:

“See love at first sight...ghana go think say na SKIT making.”

D.S.F.II:

“Ghana go think say na Rihanna.”

Buchi:

“We love you babe JeI.”

DessyotI:

“Naija to the world check am na, but make dis gel nor.”

Garyy:

“What about eggs oh sorry Ghana eee.”

Enugu Iwboy:

“Ghana people no go like this video.”

Jenni:

“Na Dem dey rush Us.”

Seb:

“No be ejiro be that abi na my eyes dey pain me?”

Lady's dream about AFCON comes to pass

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Adunni, has gone viral over her dream regarding the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final that was played on Sunday, February 11.

In a tweet on X hours before kick-off, Adunni revealed that she had a dream where Cote d'Ivoire won the Super Eagles by a lone goal.

She added that the match would be a tough one. Adunni wrote: "I had a dream Ivory Coast won Nigeria sha by 1:0, but the match is going to be a tough one."

Source: Legit.ng