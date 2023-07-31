A Nigerian lady who got NDIC as her PPA shared some of the enjoyment she got at the place as a corps member

The lady revealed free dinners among the many goodies the PPA offered as she said she would miss the place

Many young Nigerians in her comment section wanted to know if she was getting paid aside the free food she got

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian lady who got NDIC (Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation) as her Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) during her service year has made a video of what she would miss.

The lady (@kaykay_lord) took many shots of herself in the company's elevator. Her TikTok clip showed she had a nice National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year at NDIC.

The lady shared a video showing she had a good time. Photo source: @kaykay_lord

Source: TikTok

Corps member posted to NDIC as her PPA

According to her, the PPA also offered office dinners. Her food had both fruits and other amazing dishes. In a part of the clip, she ate her meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many prospective corps members asked her if they could apply to work at NDIC before setting out for camp.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Awe Brightness asked:

"Please can I apply here before going to camp, hopefully so I can be posted there for my ppa?"

Jodii wondered:

"Please were you getting paid?"

Oyindamola asked:

"Please what department were you posted to and what course did you study?"

Favour Okocha asked:

"How much do they pay corpers?"

Debbie__bby said:

"U thought is only teachin corps members do but pls help my curiosity aside teachin you can still serve in an office? or is it abt the course u study."

Naza Ede said:

"It’s really nice my ex works there."

callMheChichi said:

"Currently in camp. Abuja corper. I hope I get a good PPA."

Hafsahhh said:

"Sorry is it corpers that apply to be retained or it is the company that informed them if they want to retain them cause this is so good."

Wumeyi Accessories said:

"Really really praying for this."

Lady lists good PPA for corps members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady undergoing her one-year compulsory service with NYSC shared a video giving tips on the best-paying PPA.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, the lady (@dearamira_) gave various places many people considered very tough to get into as a corps member.

Corps member dances in camp

In other news, a video showing the moment a plus-size lady in her white shirt and shorts danced in a choreography group stirred massive reactions.

The lady led her team to the stage during their NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) orientation in Lagos state as other group members with smaller physiques followed her moves.

Source: Legit.ng