Nigerian Lady Breaks Down in Tears as Partner Gifts Her Car and Flowers on Valentine’s Day
- A Nigerian lady who got a car and flowers as a Valentine’s surprise from someone went viral on TikTok for her ecstatic reaction
- The lady, who looked stunned by the generous gift, ran around the grey car, which was adorned with red ribbons
- She was so overwhelmed with happiness that she collapsed on the ground, and a bystander had to help her up
A Nigerian lady who received a car and flowers from someone as a Valentine's surprise became an internet sensation on TikTok for her joyous reaction.
The lady, who seemed to have no idea about the lavish gift as shared by @cherry_blossomug, ran around the sleek grey car in disbelief, which was beautifully decorated with red ribbons.
She was so overcome with happiness and gratitude that she fell to the ground, and a concerned bystander had to help her stand up.
Many also expressed their admiration for the car, which looked like a brand-new model.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Elizabeth said:
“I guess the rest of us are dating onions.”
Aysha wrote:
“The way he expect you to jump and rejoice after sending 5k.”
Hakim kasozi:
“Lemme work hard time will tell I will do this to mi wife Salma insha'Allah.”
Darya:
“Fellow trees this side plz.”
Cravy Gadgets:
“This is the happiness I wish everyone to experience this year.”
Ifeoluwa
“She really flew.”
Shanana355:
“I am working so hard and one day I will surprise myself insha Allah.”
Zinnie_desserts:
“Some ladies are just so lucky.”
Mersca ven:
“My fellow trees make sure that you come wz ur branches.”
Nanshi Ug:
“It will be my turn some day.”
Miss Marete:
“I think I don't have emotions when my husband got me a car as a girifriend I didn't even cry l said thank you may God bless you so you can buy me more like I didn't see the essence of crying.”
Lady relocates to UK, gets ger 1st car
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady expressed great happiness after she achieved a great feat in the United Kingdom.
The lady (@millicentankyeraah) captured the moment she went to the dealership and bought her first car.
A lady expressed great happiness after she achieved a great feat in the United Kingdom. The lady (@millicentankyeraah) captured the moment she went to the dealership and bought her first car.
