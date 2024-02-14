A Nigerian lady who got a car and flowers as a Valentine’s surprise from someone went viral on TikTok for her ecstatic reaction

The lady, who looked stunned by the generous gift, ran around the grey car, which was adorned with red ribbons

She was so overwhelmed with happiness that she collapsed on the ground, and a bystander had to help her up

Lady was so happy. Photo credit: @cherry_blossomug/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Many also expressed their admiration for the car, which looked like a brand-new model.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Elizabeth said:

“I guess the rest of us are dating onions.”

Aysha wrote:

“The way he expect you to jump and rejoice after sending 5k.”

Hakim kasozi:

“Lemme work hard time will tell I will do this to mi wife Salma insha'Allah.”

Darya:

“Fellow trees this side plz.”

Cravy Gadgets:

“This is the happiness I wish everyone to experience this year.”

Ifeoluwa

“She really flew.”

Shanana355:

“I am working so hard and one day I will surprise myself insha Allah.”

Zinnie_desserts:

“Some ladies are just so lucky.”

Mersca ven:

“My fellow trees make sure that you come wz ur branches.”

Nanshi Ug:

“It will be my turn some day.”

Miss Marete:

“I think I don't have emotions when my husband got me a car as a girifriend I didn't even cry l said thank you may God bless you so you can buy me more like I didn't see the essence of crying.”

Source: Legit.ng