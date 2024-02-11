A video of an oyinbo lady wearing a Nigerian jersey went viral as she declared her support for the Super Eagles in the AFCON 2024

The lady said she was rooting for Nigeria because they had not lifted a trophy in a decade

She also claimed that she had been a lucky charm for many finals and that her presence would help Nigeria

A heartwarming video of an oyinbo lady wearing a green and white Nigerian jersey has captured the attention of many football fans as she expressed her support for the Super Eagles in the AFCON 2024 final against Ivory Coast.

The lady, who spoke with a British accent, said she was a huge fan of Nigeria and wanted them to win the continental trophy that had eluded them for 10 years.

In a video shared by @astridwett, she also revealed that she had a history of being a lucky charm for many teams in different games and that her presence in the stadium would boost the morale of the Nigerian players and help them clinch the title.

Speaking briefly with Ayomide Oguntimehin, a CAF-accredited sports expert with over 7 years of experience, he gave his honest overview of what Nigeria needs to do differently to win.

He told Legit.ng:

"I think the formation should be rejigged as it is becoming very similar. Other coaches are becoming more familiar with the Super Eagle tactics, as seen in the last match against South Africa. Some of the players introduced to the first eleven, in particular Osayi Samuel, also found it hard to blend with the team's strategy. The coach would have to find a way around this moving forward."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ofumeclinton said:

“When was the last time England won a trophy?”

Totol wrote:

“No weapon formed against us shall prosper.”

Theburnleyfan729:

“Well done to ivory coast for winning Afcon.”

Irebuke:

“Don't vexX me this morning madam.”

Kristijan Kapitanovi:

“No please we dont want to end up like chealsea.”

GeForex:

“Wetin concern this one.”

LemueliI:

“No thanks, support ivory coast pls.”

AF8383:

“Wer gonna lose.”

Bigwilly247:

“Leave us alone.”

Ify Dele Jr:

“HOLY GHOST FIREEEEE.”

D.Ezeka:

“We're cooked.”

Precious:

“You came for my club, now you're coming for my team.”

