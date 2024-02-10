A TikTok video of a Nigerian-South African couple watching the AFCON semi-final between their home countries has gone viral

The video showed the couple’s reactions as they cheered for their respective teams during the tense penalty shootout

The viewers were captivated by the couple’s playful banter and emotional rollercoaster

The couple was fierce in their support. Photo credit: @justtbolu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigeria eventually emerged victorious and clinched a spot in the final, which would be played on Sunday against the winner of the other semi-final.

The video as shared by @justbolu has received over thousands of views from TikTok users who enjoyed the couple’s humorous and heartwarming display of love and loyalty.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Baba reacted:

“Where the rest we need part 2 oooo abeg I must see, Dady dancing after we won.”

Abigail O Ajayi:

"You can't even run for 5 mins took me out.”

Stephen Awuchi wrote:

“Proper Nigeria accent.”

KNG Kay:

"You can’t make it, you can never make it.”

Soso:

“I am just curious as to why his flashlight was on.”

Qchoclatecit:

“Mum humbled him.”

Osunsami:

“This was me and my husband.”

Odia:

“South Africa go think say na Odomeje use abido shaker run am for us.. But dem not know say he never touched those once.”

Sweetcoco:

“I Am confused which country are they supporting.”

Yournightmar3:

“It's giving the voice of YOU CAN'T NEVER MAKE IT.”

Ryan Fortune:

“We had them sweating and drinking water until the very

last second!!”

Staopad:

“I like this family oo the vibez if too much.”

Nigeria coach points out 1 impressive quality of defeated South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, José Peseiro, has praised the 'resilience' of the South African team despite beating them to qualify for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

It would be recalled that the Super Eagles won 4-2 on penalties after an entertaining 120 minutes of football ended 1-1 at the Stade de la Paix in Ivory Coast on Wednesday night, February 7.

According to Peseiro, his players deserved to be in the finals but had to achieve that the hard way.

Source: Legit.ng