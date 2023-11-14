A TikTok video of an Oyinbo woman cheering up her partner after a game has gone viral

The woman walked up to her partner and gave him a gentle hug and a kiss to motivate and comfort him

The partner, who looked tired after the game, still reciprocated her affection by embracing her back

A captivating video of a white woman showing her love and support to her partner after a challenging game has attracted many viewers on TikTok.

The woman bravely walked up to her partner, who was a player in the game, and gave him a warm hug and a tender kiss to boost his morale and soothe his nerves.

The oyinbo moves to hug the lover. Photo credit: TikTok/@nedilya.nanbadu

Source: TikTok

The partner, who looked weary and drained after the game, still appreciated her gesture by wrapping his arms around her and kissing her back.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Julio746747 reacted:

“It takes a woman with a big heart to be this supportive.”

Mr John5 said:

“It only happens in my dreams.”

Lacey wrote:

“I will do this. I also hope my bf comes to my games cuz i play too.”

Danny commented:

“I and literally my girl.. so lucky to have her.”

AfroAfroo:

“Only my mom it's all I need.”

Jamie:

“He gonna make it soon... Love the way you believe in him... Not everyone is a believer.”

Keino:

“I remember when I was playing a football match ..my teammate n there lovers were there n I was alone 9.”

User007:

“God bless you.”

