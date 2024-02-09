A Tiktok video of a Nigerian pastor who predicted that Victor Osimhen would be a source of inspiration for many during the AFCON tournament went viral

The pastor claimed that he had a vision of Osimhen playing a key role in the Super Eagles’ triumph

The pastor’s prophecy came true as the Super Eagles secured their place in the AFCON final with Osimhen

A captivating video of a Nigerian pastor who foresaw that Victor Osimhen would be a great inspiration for many people during the AFCON tournament gained popularity on Tiktok.

The pastor revealed that he had a divine revelation of Osimhen delivering outstanding performances that would help the Super Eagles achieve glory, who would advance to the AFCON final and emerge victorious.

The pastor spoke at lenght. Photo credit: @daviduche0/Poojamedia/X

Source: Twitter

In the video as shared by @propehetdaviduche0, the pastor’s prediction turned out to be accurate as the Super Eagles clinched their spot in the AFCON final with Osimhen as a vital member of their squad.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Timeless Kelly reacted:

“Na only South Africa person wey get sense...more grace papa.”

Lerato Tshabalala:

“My father...my father,i was in church(night service) when this prophecy was given.”

GraceEmpire:

“You are in the spirit sir.”

Tessy baby:

“And it came to pass. God did.”

Carolinecarol213:

“Then it came to pass.”

Cuteman:

“Absolutely correct.”

Lucylubooi:

“Papa Uche Okoli South Africa loves you.”

Koko btc:

“This is a real man of god.”

Jaychips04:

“I saw it as well Nigeria celebrating.”

Promise93838383:

“You are a real prophet of god.”

Yinyu1:

“Why can't we see something about MOHBAD people are happy here but he's sad.”

Oyinbo man correctly predicts 4 round of 16 matches in AFCON

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Oyinbo man who astonished many viewers by accurately forecasting four of the teams that advanced to the next phase in the AFCON round of 16 match went viral on TikTok.

In his video shared by @hrvizak, he confidently predicted that Nigeria, Cape Verde, Angola and Equatorial Guinea would secure their spots in the Quarter final and they all did.

Despite the fact that some of his predictions turned out to be incorrect, many people were impressed by his remarkable skill and eagerly anticipated his upcoming forecasts.

Source: Legit.ng