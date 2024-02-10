A Nigerian man who foresaw that Nigeria would beat Senegal in 90 minutes has become an online sensation

He shared a video where he assessed the Super Eagle’s prospects and expressed his certainty that Nigeria would avoid extra time

Nigeria will aim to clinch their fourth AFCON title on Sunday as they face the hosts Ivory Coast

A Nigerian man has gained viral fame after he made a bold prediction about the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.

In a video that he posted before the game, he confidently analysed the strengths of the team and declared that Nigeria would emerge victorious in the regular time.

In a video shared by @thehindsightpod, he said he was sure that Nigeria would not need extra time or penalties to win.

Nigeria will now face the hosts Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday, hoping to win their fourth AFCON trophy.

Nigeria had already beaten Ivory Coast 1-0 in the group stage, giving them an edge over their opponents.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ufiumarfaruk said:

“This man na elder respect sir.”

Dynamic Range:

“Seniorman!!”

YAKUDIN:

“I would love to be part of the podcast.”

Tise Ayorinde:

“Goal-less draw.”

Okeemegor:

“Full Time Nigeria 2 - 2 lvory coast. Osimhen to score 3 goals but 1 will be cancelled. this is what I see, I will come back to this after the match. Osimhen to score Nigeria will win on penalty.”

SportPremi:

“Ivory Coast 0-2 Nigeria.”

Man predicts round of 8 matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Oyinbo man, who was an avid follower of the AFCON tournament, had made some bold predictions about the outcomes of the quarter-finals.

In a video shared by @callum_wm, he confidently stated that Nigeria would emerge victorious over Angola and secure their spot in the semi-finals.

