A Nigerian man insisted on Twitter that Leicester City Football Club must address Kelechi Iheanacho properly

The club had made a post saying Iheaanacho had scored the winning goal to send Nigeria to the AFCON finals

But in his reply to the club's post, a Nigerian man, @sagesingsong, insisted the club should have added the 'Senior Man' title to the name

A Nigerian man corrected Leicester City FC and insisted that they must address Kelechi Iheanacho as 'Senior Man', following a congratulatory post to the Super Eagles, who scaled to the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

'Senior Man' is the title Iheanacho is known with, but the club had made a post without including it.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a crucial penalty during the Nigeria vs South Africa game. Photo credit: Getty Images/ MB Media and X/@LCFC.

Source: UGC

Iheanacho plays for Leicester City FC and the club had made a post to celebrate the penalty kick he scored that sent Nigeria to the finals.

However, a Nigerian man, @sagesingsong, quickly noticed that the 'Senior Man' title was not on the post, and he promptly mentioned it.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He said:

"Who you dey call Iheanacho, wetin do senior man?"

The club had to make another post, adding the 'Senior Man' title to Iheanacho's name.

See the banter below:

Reactions as man corrects Leicester City FC

@ifeoluwa0149 comment

"Walaiii we be werey for this country. Wetin he call am no still bad but we no dey entertain insult for this country."

@ChiomaIfebili said:

"Nigerians can endure but we hate disrespect to whom is due. @LCFC add senior man to his name. Ok."

@TitusJoshua16 said:

"Take a chill pill bro. I love that bro."

@JAYBEEYUSUF said:

"Normally everybody for this country na bully. Especially when it's against Foreigners. We no the Gree make anybody do anyhow for one of us. Na only us fee do ourselves."

@arakanmio commented:

"Una like trouble!"

@olaolowo_inches said:

"Try dey calm."

Nigerians visit Nwabali's father's house

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have continued to celebrate the country qualifying for the AFCON finals after the match with South Africa.

After the Super Eagles beat Bafana Bafana in the semi-final, excited Nigerians stormed Nigeria's goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali's father's house.

A series of videos of youths on their way to Nwabali's dad's house made the rounds and drew heartwarming reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng