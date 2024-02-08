Nigeria's heroic goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has become a high-profile celebrity due to his performance at AFCON

Nwabali saved two penalties during the tension-soaked shootout between Nigeria and South Africa

An old post he made on X has resurfaced and gone viral as his number of followers rose to 100k in less than 24 hours

An old post made by shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali has gone viral after it resurfaced on X.

In the post, which was made on June 29, 2023, Nwabali said he is not afraid of any man.

Nwabali's old post goes viral. Photo credit: X/@NwabaliBobo.

Source: Twitter

He said he fears only God, and since he sees only men on the football pitch, he faces zero pressure.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I have no pressure. In this life, I am only afraid of God, and I don’t see him on the pitch. Men are men."

At the moment, the post has received over 800,000 views and 98k likes from Nigerians. Also, Nwabali's X account has received a boost, with his followers climbing to 100k in less than 24 hours.

It was reported that many Nigerians also stormed his father's compound in Egbema, Rivers state, to celebrate him. His performance at the AFCON semis earned Nigeria a place in the finals.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stanley Nwabali's post

@Mbahdeyforyou said:

"Men are men."

@schozze commented:

“Men are men,” therefore, you do not fear them."

@HopeRemy said:

"This guy's confidence didn’t start at the AFCON. What a mentality."

@dollings_ commented:

"This is the hardest quote in the history of mankind."

@morayorvr said:

"You dey drop bars online you still dey save for pitch. Nwabali for president, I no wan hear anything."

@Bhal_Kisss said:

“Men are men” a solid statement!!"

@bigwiziii said:

"Definition of a confident man."

@ju_phine said:

"It’s good you fear God because He really came through for you yesterday."

Nwabali's club shows him support

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagle's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, had the support of Chippa United, the team he plays for in South Africa.

A statement by the team's chairman described Nwabali as a revelation which has brought positivity to Chippa United.

The statement disclosed that Chippa United's chairman was behind the Super Eagles as the team faced the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng