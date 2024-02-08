A man correctly predicted that the Ivorian team would dominate the semi-final match against DR Congo

He said Ivory Coast would see out the Congolese team in regulated time and that the match would not go into extra time

He also came close to predicting the outcome of the Nigerian match against South Africa as the game went into extra time, just as he predicted

A man made an accurate prediction of the outcome of the match between the Ivory Coast and DR Congo.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh had said Ivory Coast would dominate the match and coast to victory in regulated time.

On Wednesday, February 7, what he said came to pass as the Ivorian team won the match and headed for the finals.

He had said in his prediction:

"This will be the first time we'll see this Ivorian team win in 90 minutes since their first group-stage match. There will be no extra 30 minutes. Ivorians will take charge of this game. Everything will be under their command. The Congolese will put up a good fight. There will be goals from both ends, but the Elephants will see this out. Take Ivory Coast to win in regular time."

Nigerian AFCON match predictions

His prediction of the Nigeria-South Africa game going into the extra 30 minutes also came to pass, but he did not get the score line correctly.

He had said there would be no penalty shootout, but in the end, Nigeria won the game 4-2 on penalties.

His words:

"The game will depict a blatant collision of titans. There will be much suspense throughout the 90-120 minutes, but one thing is certain, Victor Osimen will score for the Super Eagles for the first time in this tournament since his first goal in the group stages. There will be fewer goals than expected."

Raheem said after the Ivory Coast DR Congo match:

"Just as I predicted, Ivory Coast won in regular time with so much confidence. Congratulations to the Ivorians."

Reactions as man predicts match correctly

Divin Ify said:

"You are a great man."

Lucy Natasha Prayerline commented:

"Who is winning the Afcon, with your predictions."

