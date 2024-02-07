A prophet insists that Nigerian will trash South Africa and go on to win the trophy at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The prophet, Dr Marcus Tibetan, said Nigeria will score four goals against South Africa in the semi-finals taking place on Wednesday

The prediction by Dr Tibetan excited many football fans as Nigeria prepares to take on Bafana Bafana

A prophet said he is certain the Super Eagles of Nigeria will trash the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the AFCON semis.

The prophet, Dr Marcus Tibetan said Nigeria will prevail at the match by scoring four goals against South Africa.

He said Nigeria would win the match and also win the trophy. Photo credit: YouTube/12 Star TV and Getty Images/ Visionhaus.

Source: UGC

He said South Africa could score only one goal, making it 4:1, but Nigeria would certainly prevail.

The prophet, however, said Super Eagle's coach, Jose Peseiro needs to use experienced players for the match.

He maintained that Nigeria would go on to win the trophy at the finals, insisting it was Nigeria's time.

The video of Dr Marcus predictions was shared on YouTube by 12 Start TV and it got some people excited.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as prophet predicts Nigeria versus South Africa match

@user-pb4rs2zt5i said:

"Thanks sir for your patriotism. More anointing."

@kayodeadebayo21 commented:

"Why didn't you say this before the commencement of the African Cup of Nations?"

@adephilips9339 said:

"Since the Prophet is going to fast for Super Eagles tomorrow, I worry no more."

@princegabriel.975 commented:

"I'm afraid nobody is capable of predicting any football matches bro. You can only guess by reading the match! End of story!"

@sheukhanpopoola988 said:

"He's actually not prophesying, but he 's giving his own opinion as an analysis, he never said God says this or that."

@KingdomlifeSeminar-gl7ks said:

"The great prophet of our time, may your haters stumble."

Old video of TB Joshua's AFCON predictions goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video from 2012 has resurfaced on TikTok, revealing how the late TB Joshua correctly foretold the result of the AFCON final between Zambia and Ivory Coast.

The renowned pastor said that God had revealed to him the winner and the penalty shootout that would decide the match.

He also commented on the high anticipation and enthusiasm of the fans for the game, which would eventually end in a penalty.

Source: Legit.ng