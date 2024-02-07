At the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was hosted by Egypt, Nigeria trashed South Africa by 2 goals to 1

A video highlight of the match, which was shared by CAF, shows that Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong both scored

The Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana go head to head against each other today at the AFCON semis in Cote d'Ivoire

Nigeria prevailed over South Africa in the quarter-finals of the 2019 African Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

The game saw Nigeria scoring two goals and South Africa netting one goal to make it 2-1.

Nigeria hopes to advance to the finals of the AFCON. Photo credit: YouTube/CAF and Getty Images/Visionhaus and FRANCK FIFE.

The two goals were scored by Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong, putting Nigeria in the lead that year.

An old video of the match highlights is on the YouTube channel of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Osimehen declared feat to play

As the Super Eagles go against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa today, many Nigerians are hoping for a repeat of the 2019 feat.

The team has adopted 'let's do it again' as a slogan for the semi-final game in Ivory Coast, apparently hoping for a repeat of the 2019 feat.

There were fears that Victor Osimhen, a key player may not be featured in the crucial tie owing to abdominal discomfort.

However, the star striker has been declared fit according to information shared on X by the Super Eagles.

The information reads:

"Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection in the semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday. He has joined the team in Bouaké and has trained with the squad today."

If Nigeria defeats South Africa on Wednesday evening, they will advance to the finals, where they will face either Cote d'Ivoire or DR Congo.

Watch the video below:

Napoly fans show support for Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fans of Napoli football club are showing support for Nigeria's Victor Osimhen.

Some of them flew to Ivory Coast, where they had to opportunity to shake hands with the striker.

Many Nigerians who saw the video praised the fans for going all out for their player.

