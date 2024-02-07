A Nigerian broadcast journalist, identified as Iniobong Monday, has been hailed on social media for his accurate prediction of the Nigeria versus South Africa game

During an interview before the AFCON semi-final match, Monday analysed and correctly read the outcome of the match, including the penalty shootout part

Nigeria booked their place in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final after Kelechi Iheanacho scored the last penalty of the shootout

Iniobong Monday, a broadcast journalist, has earned the admiration of many for correctly reading the outcome of the AFCON semis clash involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa.

Before the match, The Hindsight Podcast shared a clip from its interview with Monday where he made the detailed prediction.

The broadcast journalist accurately predicted the match.

Source: Instagram

He said South Africa would defend very deep and Super Eagles would struggle to break them down.

"...If anyone scores, I think the other team would score," Monday stated while giving his prediction of the match.

Nigeria qualified for the AFCON final after winning against South Africa on penalties in their semi-final clash on Wednesday and would face Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday, February 11.

Watch the video here.

People hail Iniobong Monday

felix_oluwatobiloba_uzordinma said:

"@iniobongmonday bro please go open church."

baba_ire_ said:

"Abeg, please Seniorman do not predict the next game, it's too much."

chichi.solomon_ said:

"He has been point on.... Senior man na you be human predictor sir.... I celebrate your spot on sir. Telegram group loading . Congratulations to the team. That's what you get, when you play for the nation."

_iamabuga said:

"I dey fear you ini."

kay_adia said:

"Omo always spot on abeg add me to that your telegram group."

mondaythomasjr said:

"Ini watches it before all of us."

osereme_i said:

"No surprises. Ini is psychic when it comes to football."

thegreengooner said:

"E get why dem dey call am Senior man."

Man's acts wildly after Nigeria entered final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had celebrated wildly after the Super Eagles won the penalty shootout.

The match between South Africa was decided on penalties after both teams played 1-1 after extra time.

In celebration of Super Eagles victory, a man shared a video on TikTok showing how he watched the last moments of the game and his excitement after Iheanacho scored the last penalty.

"It's a goooal! Super Eagles in the final! E go pain Ghana" he exclaimed while celebrating in front of his TV.

Source: Legit.ng