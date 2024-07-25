A Nigerian couple living abroad has joined the Gwo Gwo Challenge, showcasing their unique dance style

A Nigerian couple who lived abroad joined the gwo gwo challenge showing their own dance style.

In the video, they could be seen in their working uniform making the trending dances moves.

Couple dances gwo gwo gwon challenge. Photo credit: janetisraez

Source: TikTok

The lady indicated that she refused to join her husband on the same night shift.

Gwo Gwo challenge

The Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge has become a viral sensation, captivating social media users worldwide.

It involves two participants facing opposite directions, performing a comical leg dance, and then playfully chasing each other while the catchy chorus of the song "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo" plays in the background.

The challenge was popularized by Nigerian skit maker Brain Jotter, who used Mike Ejeagha's timeless highlife song as the soundtrack. It's all about lighthearted moves and infectious rhythm

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Funmidoks said:

“Why na? The shift for sweet!”

Richlovecakes wrote:

“Na that shift go sweet pass together with your husband.”

Nurse Cynthia🇳🇬 commented:

“Yes ooo my people.”

Nurse Ebije🇳🇬🇨🇦:

“You are lucky my dear wife, you for collect wotowoto.”

Athi:

“I love you.”

Promisekingsley3:

“I will report this case to the elders at the meeting this Sunday. enough is enough for our men in abroad.”

